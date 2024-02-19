Samsung 2024 fold-style foldable may get S24 Ultra's 200MP camera: Report

Samsung is reportedly planning to incorporate a 200MP primary camera sensor on its upcoming foldable smartphone. According to a report by Android Authority, the South Korean tech giant is working on integrating the main camera sensor from its flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra and S23 Ultra to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The current generation Galaxy Z Fold smartphone comes with a 50 MP primary camera. A 200MP sensor on the next-generation foldable will be a big change for the series. The report stated that Samsung has recently taken a conservative approach to its high-end phones, making smaller changes and refinements to its more expensive smartphones. However, adding a flagship-grade camera system to its foldable lineup might help the company bridge the gap with its traditional flagship smartphones. Additionally, incorporating big changes would also help Samsung to differentiate the Galaxy Z fold series from a more affordable foldable smartphone that is reportedly under work.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Earlier, it was reported that Samsung is working on an affordable foldable device, which would likely arrive with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch. According to media reports, the cost-effective foldable smartphone would launch under the Galaxy A-series.

According to a report by WinFuture, a new model with the tag "Q6A" has appeared on Samsung's Southeast Asian suppliers databases that have been producing components for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Q6) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 (B6). The report stated that the term "A" in the internal code name for the device indicates that the more affordable variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be incorporated into Samsung's Galaxy A-Series.