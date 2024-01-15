Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung announces offers on Galaxy A54 and A34 5G smartphones: Details here

Samsung announced cashback offers and bank discounts on the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 5G smartphones, which are available for purchase on Samsung online store and select e-commerce platforms

Image: Samsung
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 3:01 PM IST
Samsung has announced cashback offers and bank discounts on the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 5G smartphones. Launched at Rs 38,999 onwards, the Galaxy A54 is now available starting at Rs 33,499. Likewise, the Galaxy A34 5G is available starting at Rs 25,999. These prices include instant cashback of Rs 3,500 and bank offer of up to Rs 2,000 applicable on Axis bank cards. Both the Galaxy smartphones are available on Samsung online stores, major e-commerce platforms, and offline across select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: Offers

8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Original price: Rs 38,999
Cashback discount: Rs 3,500
Bank offer: Rs 2,000
Effective price, inclusive of offers: Rs 33,499

8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Original price: Rs 40,999
Cashback discount: Rs 3,500
Bank offers: Rs 2,000
Effective price, inclusive of offers: Rs Rs 35,499

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Offers

8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Original price: Rs 30,999
Cashback discount: Rs 3,500
Bank offers: Rs 1,500
Effective price, inclusive of offers: Rs 25,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Original price: Rs 32,999
Cashback discount: Rs 3,500
Bank offers: Rs 1,500
Effective price, inclusive of offers: Rs 27,999

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: Specification

Display: 6.4-inch super AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rates, 1000nits brightness
Processor: Exynos 1380 Octa-Core
RAM: 8GB
Storage: up to 256GB
Rear Camera: 50MP + 12 MP + 5MP
Front Camera: 32 MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Colours: Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Violet Colours

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Specification

Display: 6.6-inch super AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rates, 1000nits brightness
Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 1080 Octa-Core
RAM: 8GB
Storage: up to 256GB
Rear Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera: 13MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Colours: Awesome Silver Colour, Awesome Lime, and Awesome Graphite

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

