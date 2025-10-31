Samsung Galaxy AI adds Gujarati as support expands to 22 languages: Details

Samsung is adding Gujarati, the second Indian language after Hindi, to its Galaxy AI platform. The company has also introduced Filipino, bringing the total number of supported languages to 22. According to the company, the rollout began on October 29 and aims to make Galaxy AI more accessible and useful in regions where English is not the primary language. The newly supported Galaxy AI languages are available for download as language packs from the Settings on supported platforms, including Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

What is Samsung Galaxy AI

Samsung Galaxy AI is a suite of artificial intelligence features integrated into Samsung Galaxy devices. According to the South Korean electronics maker, these features are designed to make everyday tasks more intuitive, efficient, and personalised. For example, its tools like live translation and chat assistance improve communications; note summarisation and web browsing improve productivity; and capabilities like AI-powered photo and audio editing adds a new dimension to multimedia editing boosting creativity. The features use a combination of on-device and cloud-based processing.

ALSO READ: Samsung Wallet adds support for biometric UPI, digital key for Mahindra EVs "The addition of Gujarati to Galaxy AI is a significant milestone in our mission to democratize Al in India, which has a diverse linguistic landscape,” said Giridhar Jakki, Senior Director and Head of Language Al Team at Samsung R&D Institute India, Bengaluru. Samsung Galaxy AI: What’s new Samsung said the Gujarati and Filipino languages were developed in close collaboration with Samsung Research centres in India and Indonesia. The focus was to make translations sound more natural and reflect local usage. Samsung said that the Galaxy AI now reaches more regions, offering features that make communication and productivity simpler and more intuitive in daily life. These include:

Live Translate: Provides real-time, two-way voice and text translations for smoother cross-border conversations.

Interpreter: Instantly translates in-person conversations using a split-screen view, useful for travel or casual interactions.

Chat Assist: Adjusts message tone and style, offering suggestions that fit different situations like formal, friendly or casual chats.

Note Assist: Creates summaries and ready-to-use templates to help organise notes, meetings or project outlines.

Transcript Assist: Transcribes, summarises, and translates voice recordings from meetings, lectures, or brainstorming sessions.

Browsing Assist: Summarises web articles and news pages into short, easy-to-read highlights. ALSO READ: Revamped Siri, Google Gemini could boost Apple Intelligence in 2026: Report