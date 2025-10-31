Samsung Galaxy AI adds Gujarati as support expands to 22 languages: Details

What is Samsung Galaxy AI
Samsung Galaxy AI: What’s new
- Live Translate: Provides real-time, two-way voice and text translations for smoother cross-border conversations.
- Interpreter: Instantly translates in-person conversations using a split-screen view, useful for travel or casual interactions.
- Chat Assist: Adjusts message tone and style, offering suggestions that fit different situations like formal, friendly or casual chats.
- Note Assist: Creates summaries and ready-to-use templates to help organise notes, meetings or project outlines.
- Transcript Assist: Transcribes, summarises, and translates voice recordings from meetings, lectures, or brainstorming sessions.
- Browsing Assist: Summarises web articles and news pages into short, easy-to-read highlights.
Samsung Galaxy AI: Supported languages
- Arabic
- Chinese (China mainland, Hong Kong)
- English (Australia, India, United Kingdom, United States)
- French (Canada, France)
- German
- Hindi
- Gujarati
- Filipino
- Indonesian
- Italian
- Japanese
- Korean
- Polish
- Portuguese (Brazil)
- Russian
- Spanish (Mexico, Spain, United States)
- Thai
- Vietnamese
- Turkish
- Dutch
- Swedish
- Romanian
