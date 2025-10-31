Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, WhatsApp for Apple Watch will let you read chats, reply with emojis

Soon, WhatsApp for Apple Watch will let you read chats, reply with emojis

Reportedly, WhatsApp is testing companion app for Apple Watch series that will let users read chats, reply and react to messages, though it will still depend on iPhone for connectivity

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:30 AM IST
WhatsApp is reportedly testing a companion app for Apple Watch series that will allow users to quickly interact with incoming messages, view media, and respond directly from their wrist. According to a report by the instant messaging platform update tracking platform WABetaInfo, the app will work as a companion to the iPhone, allowing Apple Watch users to use WhatsApp beyond basic notifications.
 
The report stated that WhatsApp’s new Apple Watch app builds on the foundation laid by its earlier Wear OS version, which brought similar functionality to Android smartwatches. The Wear OS app already lets users read and reply to messages, send reactions, listen to voice notes and even handle calls directly from their wrist.

WhatsApp for Apple Watch: How it works

In its current form, WhatsApp is limited to sending notifications; users can only read alerts and send quick replies without access to full chats or media. The companion app will introduce a proper interface, similar to the one already available on Android’s Wear OS smartwatches. Users can scroll through their chat list, view recent conversations, and even see attached media without needing to unlock their phone.
 
According to the report, the app connects automatically to the iPhone, with no need for QR codes or manual pairing, as long as both devices share the same WhatsApp account. An indicator on the watch shows the connection status, like syncing, connected or disconnected. Once paired, users can view messages, send voice replies, use dictation, react with emojis and access default quick replies right from the watch. 
 
Additionally, users can compose a new message without having to wait for a notification. They can also send voice messages, use emojis, and dictate messages using voice input. Pinned and disappearing chats also display correctly, making the interface familiar to WhatsApp users.
 
However, the report mentioned that the first version is not fully standalone. WhatsApp still relies on the iPhone’s internet connection. This means users cannot use WhatsApp on their watch without having their phone nearby. 
 
What is a companion app
 
A companion app depends on your phone to work. It connects to your phone and uses its internet connection, data, and settings. For example, the WhatsApp for Apple Watch will need your iPhone nearby to send or receive messages.
 
In contrast, a standalone app works independently without a phone. It can connect to Wi-Fi or mobile data on its own and perform most tasks directly from the device. For example, downloading messages, making calls or using GPS even if your phone is not around. 
 
Availability 
 
Currently, the WhatsApp for Apple Watch is available to beta testers running iOS version 25.32.10.71 and it requires watchOS 10.0 or later. As per the report, Meta has not confirmed when it will be rolled out publicly. 
 

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

