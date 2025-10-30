Tech Wrap Oct 30: OnePlus 15 launch, YouTube TV update, Samsung Internet

OnePlus has confirmed that its next flagship, the OnePlus 15, will debut in India on November 13. The smartphone, already unveiled in China, runs on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset — a detail the company says will remain the same for the Indian version. It will also ship with OxygenOS 16, which is based on Android 16.

YouTube is adding several AI-driven and TV-focused upgrades to enhance video quality and playback on large screens. The biggest change is “Super Resolution,” an AI-powered feature that automatically upscales lower-quality videos to resolutions as high as 4K, helping older or blurry videos appear sharper on TVs.

Galaxy phone's Samsung Internet browser comes to PCs Samsung has launched the beta version of its Internet browser for Windows PCs. The company said the new Samsung Internet for PC is designed to create a seamless experience between Galaxy phones and computers by syncing browsing history, passwords, and preferences across devices. In the future, Samsung plans to evolve the app from a standard browser to an AI-integrated platform that learns from user behavior while ensuring data protection. Nothing launches Phone 3a Lite with Glyph Light, transparent design UK-based tech brand Nothing has introduced a new model in its Phone 3a lineup — the Nothing Phone 3a Lite. It joins the existing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, expanding the range further. Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, the device is already available in select global markets, though the company has yet to share India launch details.

YouTube to age restrict gaming videos with graphic violence, gambling YouTube is revising its Community Guidelines to impose stricter rules on gaming videos featuring violence, gambling, or casino-style games. Beginning November 17, the platform said on its support page that videos with realistic violence, gambling involving digital items, or social casino games will face new age restrictions. Instagram may soon let you fine-tune app's algorithm for customising feed Instagram is testing a new feature that lets users adjust what appears in their Reels and Explore tabs. Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the experiment on Threads, sharing a screenshot of the new controls. The feature appears to be in early testing and is currently available only to a limited number of users.

Amazon launches four Echo devices powered by Alexa Plus Amazon has introduced four new Echo devices built to run its upgraded voice assistant, Alexa Plus. The lineup includes two speakers — Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio — and two smart displays — Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11. According to Amazon, the devices use custom AZ3 and AZ3 Pro chips along with an “Omnisense” sensor-fusion platform for faster on-device processing, improved wake-word response, and more context-aware routines. Grammarly is now 'Superhuman' with new AI tools, plans Grammarly has officially rebranded itself as Superhuman, signaling a major move from being just a writing assistant to an all-in-one AI productivity platform. The company announced a unified suite that includes Grammarly, Coda, Superhuman Mail, and a new AI assistant called Superhuman Go — all available through a single subscription.

OpenAI may soon launch new AI tool to generate music from text, audio OpenAI is reportedly planning to expand its generative AI tool lineup with a new music generator that can compose original tracks using text-based lyrics or audio prompts. After introducing its text-to-image and Sora video tools, the company is now said to be focusing on music creation powered by the same large-language AI models. AI-enabled devices redefining digital banking, say experts at BFSI Summit Devices that once served as basic payment tools are now becoming key to fintech innovation as artificial intelligence (AI) transforms how banking, verification, and customer interaction work, said experts at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit held in Mumbai on Thursday.