Samsung Wallet adds support for biometric UPI, digital key for Mahindra EVs

Samsung Wallet adds support for biometric UPI, digital key for Mahindra EVs

Samsung expands Wallet features in India with biometric UPI payments, Digital Car Key for Mahindra eSUVs, online card payments, and Tap and Pay for FOREX cards

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung Wallet on Galaxy smartphones will be soon receiving a major feature update tailored for Indian users. The new additions include biometric authentication for UPI payments, Digital Car Key support for Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs, and enhanced payment options such as direct online card usage and Tap and Pay support for FOREX cards.

New Samsung Wallet features in India: Details

Digital Car Key for Mahindra eSUVs

Samsung said that it has partnered with the Indian car manufacturer Mahindra to introduce Digital Car Key functionality for its Electric Origin SUVs through Samsung Wallet. The company said that through Samsung Wallet, users will be able to lock, unlock, and start their Mahindra vehicle without needing a physical key. The feature also supports temporary key sharing, allowing users to grant and manage access for others as needed.
 
  Samsung added that if a Galaxy smartphone with a Digital Car Key is lost or stolen, users can remotely lock the device or erase sensitive data, including the Digital Car Key, through the Samsung Find service.

The rollout of Digital Car Key support for select Mahindra eSUVs will start soon.

Biometric authentication for UPI

Samsung Galaxy users will soon be able to authenticate UPI payments directly through fingerprint or facial recognition within the Samsung Wallet app, eliminating the need to manually enter a UPI PIN for every transaction. Samsung explained that this is possible because Samsung Wallet now supports biometric verification natively.
  Additionally, the company has streamlined the onboarding process for UPI accounts. Users can now link their UPI account during the initial setup of a new Samsung Galaxy device, enabling them to start making digital payments immediately once setup is complete.

Online card payments at key merchants

Samsung said that its Wallet app will soon allow direct online payments using stored credit and debit cards at select partner merchants. This means users can make payments without having to re-enter their card details each time, using the tokenised cards already stored in Samsung Wallet.

Tap and Pay support for FOREX cards

Samsung Wallet will also extend Tap and Pay functionality to FOREX cards, making it easier for Galaxy users to make international transactions with a single tap. The company also announced that AU Bank cards have been added to the list of supported options for Tap and Pay.
 

Topics : Samsung India Samsung Galaxy smartphones UPI Mahindra Electric

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

