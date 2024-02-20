Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 to feature new design and big vertical display: Report

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 to feature new design and big vertical display: Report

Samsung is likely to go after Fitbit with the Galaxy Fit 3, which is reported to feature a slim aluminium frame, big vertical display, and a multi-purpose side mounted button

Representative Image: Samsung Galaxy Fit 2
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

South Korean electronics maker Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy Fit 3. The next generation health-and-fitness tracker would bring major design changes, compared to the Galaxy Fit 2, according to a news report by The Tech Outlook. The report states that the upcoming Galaxy Fit 3 will be 46 per cent wider, 10 per cent slimmer, and offer a bigger 1.6-inch sAMOLED display panel compared to the 1.1-inch panel on the Galaxy Fit 2. However, the Galaxy Fit 3 will be heavier at 37g, compared to 21g on the previous model.

On the construction side, the Galaxy Fit 3 is said to feature a body made of aluminum that would have a side mounted button for additional functionality apart from the touch screen. For durability, the band is expected to be IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. It is said to feature a 5ATM water resistance capability.  

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The strap on the Galaxy Fit 3 would likely have a one-click design, and the band would be offered in three colour options – Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold.

The Galaxy Fit 3 would likely get 16MB RAM and 256MB on-board storage. It would feature multiple sensors, including accelerometer, gyroscope, optical heart rate, barometer, and light sensor.

Reportedly, the Fit 3 would offer 101 workout modes and six auto-detection workout modes. It would also get a more advanced sleep management system with features such as blood oxygen and snoring detection. All these features will be backed by a 208mAh battery on the Galaxy Fit 3.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: What to expect from upcoming premium smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Where to watch livestream and what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Know India pricing, availability info, and more

Samsung to launch Galaxy Fit 3 band in India by the end of 2023: Report

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G smartphones: Price and specs

Apple Music: Soon, you could transfer playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music

FBI, UK crime agency disrupt Lockbit's website used for ransomware payments

Neuromarketing may pivot again

Meta to introduce deepfake helpline on messaging platform WhatsApp

iPhone alert to MPs: Apple's reply on vulnerability not clear, says MoS IT

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SamsungSamsung GalaxySamsung Indiafitness bandfitness wearablesTechnology

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story