Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 to feature new design and big vertical display: Report

South Korean electronics maker Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy Fit 3. The next generation health-and-fitness tracker would bring major design changes, compared to the Galaxy Fit 2, according to a news report by The Tech Outlook. The report states that the upcoming Galaxy Fit 3 will be 46 per cent wider, 10 per cent slimmer, and offer a bigger 1.6-inch sAMOLED display panel compared to the 1.1-inch panel on the Galaxy Fit 2. However, the Galaxy Fit 3 will be heavier at 37g, compared to 21g on the previous model.

On the construction side, the Galaxy Fit 3 is said to feature a body made of aluminum that would have a side mounted button for additional functionality apart from the touch screen. For durability, the band is expected to be IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. It is said to feature a 5ATM water resistance capability.

The strap on the Galaxy Fit 3 would likely have a one-click design, and the band would be offered in three colour options – Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold.

The Galaxy Fit 3 would likely get 16MB RAM and 256MB on-board storage. It would feature multiple sensors, including accelerometer, gyroscope, optical heart rate, barometer, and light sensor.

Reportedly, the Fit 3 would offer 101 workout modes and six auto-detection workout modes. It would also get a more advanced sleep management system with features such as blood oxygen and snoring detection. All these features will be backed by a 208mAh battery on the Galaxy Fit 3.