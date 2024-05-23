Samsung Galaxy Ring could cost as much as latest Galaxy Watch: Details here

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its new category of smart wearable, the Galaxy Ring, at its next Galaxy Unpacked event, which would happen sometime in July. Samsung previewed the Galaxy Ring at the Mobile World Congress in February, where it also revealed some of the key details including colours and size options. Now, there are reports coming in stating the anticipated pricing of the Samsung’s smallest health-and-fitness tracking device.

Consumer technology news platform Android Authority has reported that Samsung Galaxy Ring will be priced around $300-$350 in the US and around Rs 35,000 in India. The report also stated that Samsung could introduce a new pair-tier on its companion app exclusive to Galaxy Ring for AI-powered health insights. The monthly subscription is expected to be under $10 in the US.

In an interview with CNBC earlier this year, Samsung Electronics Vice President, Dr Hon Pak said that the company is “considering” a subscription model for the Samsung Galaxy Health app. However, he said that the app's capabilities and the insights it offers need to be improved before Samsung introduces a paid-tier service on the platform. During the interview, Pak also discussed how artificial intelligence could play a role in improving Samsung’s health services.

“Imagine that large language model, acting as my digital assistant, while looking at the context of my medical records, my physiological data, my engagement with a mobile device, the wearables during all of that ... begins to bring greater insights and personalization opportunities,” Pak said.

Samsung is also reportedly working on its next-generation Galaxy Watch, which will likely launch alongside the Galaxy Ring at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung could utilise this to offer subscription based AI-powered health insights on its companion Health app for wearables.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: What to expect

Samsung has already confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy Ring will be offered in black, gold and silver colours and in nine different sizes. As per media reports, the battery capacity on the smart ring will depend on the size, with the smallest sized ring reportedly featuring a 14.5-mAh and the largest with a 21.5mAh battery.

While Samsung has not confirmed any specifications for the Galaxy Ring, Samsung while showcasing the device at the MWC earlier this year said that the Ring will have the ability to work alongside the Samsung Galaxy Watch. Samsung said that both devices will work intelligently to collect and track different metrics depending on what they are best at. In some cases, both devices might work together for better results.

Not much is known about the sensors on the Galaxy Ring, however, as per media reports, the upcoming fitness tracker by Samsung would feature “blood flow measurement” and electrocardiogram (ECG) functions to track and measure health-and-sleep related information.