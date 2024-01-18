Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Know everything about Galaxy AI features here

Samsung Galaxy AI took centre stage at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17 where the South Korean Electronics maker unveiled the Galaxy S24 series smartphones – Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra. The Galaxy AI is a comprehensive suite of tools and services that lets users do more with these smartphones. Among the notable features is the new live translation for call and messaging, gen-AI powered tools for text summarisation and photo editing, and a new Circle to Search feature powered by Google. Below are the details:

Circle to Search

Samsung has unveiled a novel gesture-driven feature, Circle to Search, powered by Google. The Galaxy S24 series users can activate this feature by a prolonged press of the home button. Subsequently, users can either use a circular, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping gestures on the display to get search results associated with the selected subject, avoiding the need for screenshots. In specific locations, curated search results will be presented alongside generative AI-powered overviews.

AI-powered communication





ALSO READ: Samsung brings Galaxy S24 series with AI features, titanium frame and more Samsung has introduced several AI-driven solutions to facilitate multilingual interactions across phone calls, messages, and in-person dialogues. Live Translate, for example, is a tool that furnishes real-time voice and text translations during phone calls within the smartphone's native calling application, negating the necessity for third-party applications.

Then there is a new Interpreter feature, which facilitates real-time translation of in-person conversations, presenting a split-screen view for individuals facing each other to comprehend the spoken content. This capability is inherent in Galaxy S24 series smartphones and operates without reliance on an active internet connection.

Chat Assist is another communication-related feature that integrates AI into the Samsung Keyboard for real-time message translations on supported platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram. Additionally, it offers intelligent suggestions for responding to messages, supporting translations across 13 languages presently.

As for the generative capabilities, which is new to the AI realm, Samsung has Note Assist. Integrated with the Samsung Notes app, the feature provides AI-generated summaries for lengthy texts, generates headline and subheads, and creates notes cover.

Transcript Assist is another GenAI-powered feature that utilises Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarise, and translate recordings. Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 series gains the capability to summarise web articles and suggest personalised highlights.

AI-powered Imaging

Edit Suggestion: Utilises AI to recommend suitable adjustments for captured images, enhancing overall results.





ALSO READ: Apple dethrones Samsung as top phone maker for first time since 2010 Generative Edit: A generative AI tool, extends image backgrounds beyond their original borders and facilitates subject movement within the image while employing generation techniques to seamlessly blend the original and altered elements. Images manipulated with AI tools display a watermark and relevant metadata.

Instant Slow-mo: Utilises AI-driven frame generation techniques to add frames to standard videos, rendering them smoother for slow-motion viewing. It works with videos not natively recorded in slow-mo.

Super HDR offers HDR previews within the camera app before capturing an image. Additionally, it enhances brightness and adjusts colours and contrast by analysing highlighted sections for an augmented HDR effect.