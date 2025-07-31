Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Galaxy S26 series: Samsung could drop base and plus models in lineup revamp

Galaxy S26 series: Samsung could drop base and plus models in lineup revamp

Samsung's Galaxy S26 series might include a new Pro model while dropping the Plus variant, as early software and database listings hint at a revamped lineup

Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Samsung is reportedly planning a significant shake-up of its flagship Galaxy S-series next year. According to a report by 9To5Google, the anticipated Galaxy S26 lineup, expected in 2026, could include a new model named the “Galaxy S26 Pro.” Meanwhile, the Plus variant might be replaced by the next generation ultra-thin Edge model, and the Ultra edition could receive improvements in battery performance.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

The report stated that Samsung’s Android 16-based One UI 8 contains internal references to upcoming models in the Galaxy S26 series. These include mentions of the “Galaxy S26 Ultra” and “Galaxy S26 Edge,” as well as a new “Galaxy S26 Pro.” However, there are no mentions of the base or Plus models in the code. 
 
  Further evidence of the new lineup structure appears in the GSMA database, where similar model names were found. Citing information from SammyPolice, 9To5Google noted that the model number “SM-S942U” was initially tagged as “Galaxy S26” but has since been renamed “Galaxy S26 Pro.” The GSMA listings also include the Galaxy S26 Edge and Galaxy S26 Ultra, but not a Galaxy S26 Plus.

This aligns with earlier speculation that Samsung may phase out the Plus variant in favour of the thinner Edge model. However, the addition of a “Pro” label for what could be the entry-level model is somewhat unusual. It's possible that both the base Galaxy S26 and the Pro version may coexist as separate devices. Alternatively, this could simply be an early-stage naming convention, and the final lineup may still follow the traditional structure.
  Besides the change in the structure of the lineup, Samsung Galaxy S26 series models are expected to receive an upgrade that could improve charging speeds. As per reports, details of a future One UI update — likely to be called One UI 8.5 — revealed that Galaxy S26 series models could support faster 60W charging. Additionally, the Ultra model could also get a bump in battery capacity, though specific details remain unknown.
 
Samsung typically unveils its Galaxy S-series flagships during the first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, usually held in January. A similar launch window is likely for the Galaxy S26 series as well.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

