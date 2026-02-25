Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch S26 series launch, what to expect

Samsung will hold its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, where the South Korean electronics maker will likely launch the Galaxy S26 series . In the run up to the launch, the company has teased several features headed to the smartphones in the series, such as Perplexity integration within Galaxy AI, a “Zero-Peeking Privacy” screen feature, and AI-driven image editing via text prompts. Samsung could also debut the Galaxy Buds 4 lineup at the same event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How and when to watch

Date: February 25

Location: San Francisco

Time: 11:30 pm IST

Livestream: Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel

Alternatively, readers may also watch the launch event through the livestream embedded at the end of this article.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to include three models — Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Ahead of the launch, Samsung has previewed several new features set to debut on the upcoming flagship lineup. One of the key additions would be an upgraded privacy display feature aimed at limiting on-screen visibility in public spaces. Users will be able to hide specific sensitive elements such as messages, passwords, and notifications, while a dedicated "Zero-Peeking Privacy" mode could instantly obscure the entire screen. Samsung has also teased AI-powered image editing that allows users to describe changes in text, with the system applying multiple edits automatically.

In addition, Samsung has confirmed that it is expanding the Galaxy AI ecosystem by integrating Perplexity, alongside Google Gemini, accessible through the “Hey Plex” wake command or a long press of the side button, with integration across native and select third-party apps. The company has also announced a revamped Bixby coming with One UI 8.5, stating that its native assistant will be more conversational and capable of adjusting settings via natural language, as well as pulling live web information directly within its interface. Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected specifications According to a 9To5Google report, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to keep the same 5,000mAh battery as its predecessor, with promotional material reportedly indicating up to 31 hours of usage on a single charge. The device is also said to reach 75 per cent charge in roughly 30 minutes.

The camera setup is expected to mirror the Galaxy S25 Ultra, featuring a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP 3x telephoto shooter. However, it could sport a redesigned camera island similar to the Galaxy Z Fold series. Powering the device may be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus: Expected specifications The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are likely to debut with a refreshed camera module while largely retaining the existing design language. Depending on the region, they may run on either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung’s Exynos 2600 processor.

On the imaging front, both models are expected to offer a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS, similar to their predecessors. The Galaxy S26 Plus may feature a 6.7-inch flat LTPO M14 AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 4,900mAh battery, while the standard Galaxy S26 could include a 6.3-inch screen and a 4,300mAh battery. Galaxy Buds 4 series: What to expect The Galaxy Buds 4 lineup is expected to arrive with a slimmer and more compact build, continuing the stem-style design first seen with the Galaxy Buds 3 series. The Buds 4 Pro may drop the Blade Lights from the earlier Pro variant, with Samsung instead focusing on enhanced audio performance. The charging case could also see a redesign, moving from a vertical orientation to a flatter layout for easier earbud access.