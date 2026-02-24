iQOO 15R launches with 7600mAh battery, 144Hz display: Check price, offers

iQOO has launched the 15R smartphone, the first ‘R’ model in iQOO’s flagship line. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, the iQOO15R sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone packs a 7,600mAh battery. The smartphone runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

iQOO 15R: Price and variant

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 47,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 52,999

Colours: Dark Knight, Triumph Silver

iQOO 15R: Availability and offers

The company said that the iQOO 15R will be available for Pre-booking from February 24. The sale will start from March 3 on iQOO’s official website, e-commerce platform Amazon and select retail stores.

Customers who pre-book the smartphone can avail a Rs 4,000 instant discount on select bank cards. Additionally, customers pre-booking the smartphone before March 1 will receive iQOO or Vivo TWS earbuds for no additional cost.

iQOO 15R: Details

iQOO 15R sports a 6.59-inch display with 1.5K AMOLED, HDR10+ support, a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. The iQOO 15R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor paired with a Supercomputing Q2 chip.

For imaging, the iQOO 15R features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP Sony LYT-700V primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, there is a 32MP camera for selfies, video calls and more.

The smartphone packs a 7,600mAh battery, which supports 100W wired charging. It also gets bypass charging support. The company claims the smartphone can offer up to 3.1 hours of gaming, 16.3 hours of video playback, 7.1 hours of social media usage and around 2.4 hours of 4K video recording at 60fps. For thermal management, the iQOO 15R includes a 6.5K IceCore VC cooling system.

The iQOO 15R runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. iQOO 15 comes with four years of OS updates and six years of security updates. The list of features includes Office Kit, One-Tap Transfer, Cross-Device File Transfer, Remote PC Control, screen mirroring, Origin Island and more.

The smartphone comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for resistance against dust and water. Additional features include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and an IR blaster.

iQOO 15R: Specifications