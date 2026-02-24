Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / iQOO 15R launches with 7600mAh battery, 144Hz display: Check price, offers

iQOO 15R launches with 7600mAh battery, 144Hz display: Check price, offers

Starting at Rs 44,999, the iQOO 15R features a a 50MP Sony LYT-700V primary sensor and runs on Android 16 based OriginOS 6

iQOO 15R

iQOO 15R (Image: iQOO)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

iQOO has launched the 15R smartphone, the first ‘R’ model in iQOO’s flagship line. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, the iQOO15R sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone packs a 7,600mAh battery. The smartphone runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

iQOO 15R: Price and variant

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 47,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 52,999
  • Colours: Dark Knight, Triumph Silver

iQOO 15R: Availability and offers

The company said that the iQOO 15R will be available for Pre-booking from February 24. The sale will start from March 3 on iQOO’s official website, e-commerce platform Amazon and select retail stores.  
 
Customers who pre-book the smartphone can avail a Rs 4,000 instant discount on select bank cards. Additionally, customers pre-booking the smartphone before March 1 will receive iQOO or Vivo TWS earbuds for no additional cost. 

iQOO 15R: Details

iQOO 15R sports a 6.59-inch display with 1.5K AMOLED, HDR10+ support, a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. The iQOO 15R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor paired with a Supercomputing Q2 chip.  

Also Read

Apple iOS 26

Apple releases iOS 26.4 developer beta 2: Check features, how to upgrade

Tech Wrap February 23

Tech Wrap Feb 23: Perplexity in Galaxy AI, Nothing Phone 4a, Kodak TV

iQOO 15R (Image: iQOO)

iQOO 15R with 7600mAh battery launching on February 24: What to expect

Nothing Phone 4a in White with Glyph Bar

Nothing reveals Phone 4a design: Transparent back, Glyph Bar with mini LEDs

life insurance

US insurance major The Hartford opens global tech centre in Hyderabad

For imaging, the iQOO 15R features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP Sony LYT-700V primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, there is a 32MP camera for selfies, video calls and more.  
The smartphone packs a 7,600mAh battery, which supports 100W wired charging. It also gets bypass charging support. The company claims the smartphone can offer up to 3.1 hours of gaming, 16.3 hours of video playback, 7.1 hours of social media usage and around 2.4 hours of 4K video recording at 60fps. For thermal management, the iQOO 15R includes a 6.5K IceCore VC cooling system. 
The iQOO 15R runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. iQOO 15 comes with four years of OS updates and six years of security updates. The list of features includes Office Kit, One-Tap Transfer, Cross-Device File Transfer, Remote PC Control, screen mirroring, Origin Island and more.  
The smartphone comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for resistance against dust and water. Additional features include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and an IR blaster. 

iQOO 15R: Specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch, 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+, 5000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-700V (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front: 32MP
  • Battery: 7600mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired, bypass charging
  • OS: OriginOS 6 based on Android 16
  • Cooling: 6.5K IceCore VC cooling system
  • Durability: IP68 and IP69 rating
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, IR blaster
  • Thickness: 74.42mm
 

More From This Section

Kodak QD-Mini LED 4K TV

SPPL launches Kodak QD-Mini LED 4K TV with six built-in speakers: Details

WZATCO Yuva Horizon projector

WZATCO Yuva Horizon with Google TV support launched in India: Check price

Realme P4 Lite

Realme launches P4 Lite with 6300mAh battery in India: Check price, specs

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 (Image: Amazfit)

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 smartwatch with up to 30-day battery life unveiled

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75

Xiaomi launches QLED TV X Pro 75 with 4K, Dolby Vision display: Check price

Topics : iQOO chinese smartphone industry Latest Technology News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBS Manthan TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyPNGS Reva Diamond IPOWeather TodayDrug Lord El Mencho KillediQOO 15R SpecsPersonal Finance