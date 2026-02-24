Xiaomi Pad 8 set to launch in India on February 28: Expected specs, more

Xiaomi has announced that it will launch the Xiaomi Pad 8 in India on February 28. Ahead of the launch, the company has also revealed some key specifications for the upcoming tablet. As per the company’s website, the Xiaomi Pad 8 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. Xiaomi has said that the tablet will be its slimmest and most powerful tablet ever. Notably, the Xiaomi Pad 8 was launched in China last year in September with the same chipset.

Xiaomi Pad 8: Launch details

Date: February 28, 2026

Time: 6:30 pm IST

The company has not yet confirmed whether it will hold a dedicated launch event for the Xiaomi Pad 8.

Xiaomi Pad 8: What to expect

Xiaomi has confirmed on its website that the Pad 8 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. It will pack a 9,200mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver battery life of up to two days.

Xiaomi has also listed the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro and Focus Keyboard on the Pad 8’s website. Notably, the company has not yet confirmed whether these accessories will be bundled with the tablet at no additional cost or sold separately.

The Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro will feature a buttonless design, gesture-enabled controls, and “pro-level sensitivity.” The Focus Keyboard will sport adaptive backlit keys and be complemented by a gesture-enabled precision touchpad.

If the Xiaomi Pad 8’s Indian variant mirrors the specifications of the Chinese variant, here’s what the company may offer.

Xiaomi Pad 8 in China: Specifications

According to a Gadgets 360 report, the Xiaomi Pad 8 in China runs on HyperOS 3 and features an 11.2-inch 3.2K resolution LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display supports up to 800 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For photography and video calls, the tablet offers a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. Gadgets 360 reported that it also houses a 9,200mAh battery with support for 45W charging.

Xiaomi Pad 8 in India: Expected specifications