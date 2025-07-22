Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series now available in India: Check price, offers

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series is now available in India across Samsung platforms. Launched on July 9 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, the Galaxy Watch 8 brings notable upgrades in design, health tracking, and AI-powered features, and also marks the debut of Google’s Gemini assistant on a Galaxy Watch series. These devices are based on Wear OS 6 with Samsung’s One UI 8 Watch layered on top.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series: Price and variants

Galaxy Watch 8 40mm BT: Rs 32,999

Galaxy Watch 8 40mm LTE: Rs 36,999

Galaxy Watch 8 44mm BT: Rs 35,999

Galaxy Watch 8 44mm LTE: Rs 39,999

Colour: Graphite and Silver

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 47mm BT: Rs 46,999

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 47mm LTE: Rs 50,999

Colour: Black and White

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: Introductory Offers

As part of the introductory offer, customers can get a bank discount of up to Rs 12,000 on select bank cards. Alternatively, customers purchasing the Galaxy Watch Series 8 along with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or the Galaxy Z Flip 7 can get it with a discount of up to Rs 15,000, as part of the Multi Buy offer.

There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans available for up to eighteen months. ALSO READ: Google Pixel Watch 4 may get new features, bigger batteries: What to expect Galaxy Watch 8: Details The Galaxy Watch 8 is said to be the thinnest Galaxy Watch to date, with a slim profile of just 8.6mm. It will be available in two sizes: 44mm and 40mm. The 44mm version features a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display with a 480x480 resolution, while the smaller 40mm model has a 1.34-inch display with a 438x438 resolution. Both versions are equipped with Sapphire Crystal for added durability and include Always-On Display support. The screen can reach a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, making it easier to see in bright outdoor conditions.

The Galaxy Watch 8 runs on Samsung’s 3nm Exynos W1000 chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It supports fast wireless charging. It includes a 435mAh battery in the 44mm model, while the 40mm variant houses a 325mAh battery. For connectivity, the smartwatch supports LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS for improved accuracy. It also offers 5ATM + IP68 water resistance and meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards. In terms of health tracking, new additions include: Antioxidant Index: Measures carotenoid levels in about five seconds using the BioActive Sensor to estimate the user's antioxidant capacity.

Bedtime Guidance: Suggests the best time to sleep based on three days of sleep analysis, combining circadian rhythm and sleep pressure data.

Vascular Load: Monitors cardiovascular stress during sleep, offering early insight into heart health.

Running Coach: Provides real-time feedback after a twelve-minute run and creates a tailored training plan for the next three to five weeks.

Energy Score: Estimates daily mental and physical energy levels based on activity, sleep, and heart rate variability.

High Stress Alerts and Mindfulness Tracker: Notifies users during elevated stress and recommends guided breathing exercises. Galaxy Watch 8: Specifications Size: 44mm/40mm

Display: Sapphire Crystal, 1.47-inch (480x480)/ 1.34-inch (438x438) Super AMOLED

Processor: Exynos W1000

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 32GB

Battery: 435mAh (44mm) / 325mAh (40mm)

OS: WearOS 6 / One UI 8 Watch

Durability: 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Details The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic brings back the iconic rotating bezel and adds a new quick-access button for added convenience. Available in a single 46mm size, the watch comes in Black and White colour options. It features a 1.34-inch Super AMOLED display with a 438x438 resolution, protected by Sapphire Crystal for durability.

It is powered by the same Exynos W1000 processor found in the standard Watch 8, but offers 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage — twice as much storage as the regular variant. The 445mAh battery supports fast wireless charging. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic shares the same sensor array as the standard Watch 8 but adds a 3D Hall sensor for improved functionality. It also supports the complete range of AI-powered wellness features, including Gemini integration, One UI 8 upgrades, and dual-frequency GPS. ALSO READ: Google sets Pixel 10 series India launch for Aug 21, previews Pixel 10 Pro