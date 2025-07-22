Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series now available in India: Check price, offers

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series: Price and variants
- Galaxy Watch 8 40mm BT: Rs 32,999
- Galaxy Watch 8 40mm LTE: Rs 36,999
- Galaxy Watch 8 44mm BT: Rs 35,999
- Galaxy Watch 8 44mm LTE: Rs 39,999
- Colour: Graphite and Silver
- Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 47mm BT: Rs 46,999
- Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 47mm LTE: Rs 50,999
- Colour: Black and White
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: Introductory Offers
Galaxy Watch 8: Details
- Antioxidant Index: Measures carotenoid levels in about five seconds using the BioActive Sensor to estimate the user's antioxidant capacity.
- Bedtime Guidance: Suggests the best time to sleep based on three days of sleep analysis, combining circadian rhythm and sleep pressure data.
- Vascular Load: Monitors cardiovascular stress during sleep, offering early insight into heart health.
- Running Coach: Provides real-time feedback after a twelve-minute run and creates a tailored training plan for the next three to five weeks.
- Energy Score: Estimates daily mental and physical energy levels based on activity, sleep, and heart rate variability.
- High Stress Alerts and Mindfulness Tracker: Notifies users during elevated stress and recommends guided breathing exercises.
Galaxy Watch 8: Specifications
- Size: 44mm/40mm
- Display: Sapphire Crystal, 1.47-inch (480x480)/ 1.34-inch (438x438) Super AMOLED
- Processor: Exynos W1000
- RAM: 2GB
- Storage: 32GB
- Battery: 435mAh (44mm) / 325mAh (40mm)
- OS: WearOS 6 / One UI 8 Watch
- Durability: 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Details
Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Specifications
- Size: 46mm
- Display: Sapphire Crystal, 1.34-inch (438x438) Super AMOLED
- Processor: Exynos W1000
- RAM: 2GB
- Storage: 64GB
- Battery: 445mAh
- OS: WearOS 6 / One UI 8 Watch
- Durability: 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app