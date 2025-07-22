AI web browsers explained: From Perplexity Comet to ChatGPT shopping

US-based artificial intelligence startup Perplexity recently introduced its AI browser, Comet, which uses “agentic AI” to understand user intent and perform multi-step tasks on its own. Whether it’s summarising pages or helping book tickets, the browser is said to handle tasks with minimal input. Meanwhile, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has also stepped into AI-powered web experiences, launching a new shopping assistant that helps users search, compare, and make buying decisions directly through the web, making online shopping smarter and more interactive. This brings us to question: what exactly is an AI browser? And how is it different from traditional web browsers such as Google Chrome? Let us find out:

What are AI browsers AI browsers are next-generation web browsers that come with built-in artificial intelligence to make users’ browsing experience smarter and more helpful. Instead of just letting users view web pages, these browsers use AI models to understand what a user is looking for, automate repetitive tasks, and offer personalised suggestions. The core differentiating factor here is agentic AI. What is agentic AI Agentic AI refers to systems capable of acting independently, making decisions with minimal human supervision. These AI agents can perform complex tasks across various domains, from customer service to sales and marketing, opening new possibilities for automation.

How do AI browsers work AI web browsers use AI agents that can understand your intent and carry out tasks on your behalf, like reading content, clicking links, or even booking tickets, without needing constant input from you. More specifically, web-based AI agents in a browser understand natural commands, summarise content, and take smart actions, which makes web tasks faster and easier without switching between apps. These AI agents also learn from your browsing habit, getting better at handling tasks on their own with time. How are AI browsers different from traditional web browsers AI web browsers stand apart from traditional browsers by adding intelligence and automation to the browsing experience. In a regular browser like Chrome or Firefox, users manually search, open tabs, read content, and take action. AI browsers, on the other hand, can understand natural language commands, summarise pages instantly, and even take actions like clicking links or filling out forms.

ALSO READ: DuckDuckGo now lets users filter AI-made images in search results: Details Purpose Traditional browsers: Mainly used to display websites and let users browse manually. AI browsers: Designed to help users complete tasks using AI understanding and automation. User input Traditional browsers: You type search queries, open tabs, and click around. AI browsers: You can give natural language instructions like “find me the best budget phone” or “summarise this article.” Task handling Traditional browsers: All actions (searching, comparing, reading) are done by the user. Though some browsers have been updated with select smart capabilities. AI browsers: Can handle many tasks for you like summarising content, booking services, or gathering information.

Task automation Traditional browsers: No or limited built-in intelligence, everything is done manually. AI browsers: Use large language models to automate steps and respond smartly. Tab and content management Traditional browsers: Users open and manage multiple tabs. AI browsers: It can summarise pages, preview results, or give direct answers, reducing the need for many tabs. Examples Traditional: Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari. AI-powered: Perplexity AI’s Comet, Opera’s Neon ALSO READ: The AI browser market turns a new page: What are users getting now? Perplexity Comet Perplexity Comet involves smart software agents that can understand user goals and context to carry out multi-step, repetitive actions on their own. According to Perplexity, the assistant can manage full sessions, eliminate distractions, and streamline workflows, whether users are comparing products, researching topics, or solving complex problems.

Google’s AI Mode AI Mode in Google Search is powered by Google’s Gemini 2.5 AI model. It lets users speak a question, upload an image, or take a photo using Google Lens and then ask questions based on what’s in the picture. For example, you can identify a plant and ask how to care for it, or upload a photo of a broken item and ask how to fix it. Important to note, the AI Mode is part of the Google Search experience and available through any web browser, including Chrome. Opera’s Neon Opera Neon is an agentic browser designed to understand a user’s intent and assist with their digital tasks. Opera’s AI tools: Chat, Do, and Make. This lets users get answers, complete tasks, and create content directly in the browser. For example, it can fill forms on your behalf.

What is the future of AI Browsers The future of AI browsers depends on their ability to act more like personal assistants than just tools for viewing websites. As AI agents become more advanced, they are increasingly able to perform complete tasks on behalf of users, reducing the need to manually search, click, or even open separate apps. AI browsers powered by agentic AI can understand complex requests, plan actions, and execute them across multiple steps, all within a single browser window. This opens up possibilities where users might no longer need to install separate apps for tasks like shopping, booking tickets, or checking schedules.