Google sets Pixel 10 series India launch for Aug 21, previews Pixel 10 Pro

Google has confirmed the launch of its upcoming Pixel 10 series in India. In an email sent to Google Store subscribers, the company announced that the Pixel 10 series will arrive on August 21, just a day after the global “Made by Google” event. Alongside this, Google unveiled the first official look at the Pixel 10 Pro in a new colour variant, likely to be called “Moonstone.”

Google Pixel 10 series: Availability in India

According to Google’s announcement, the Pixel 10 series will launch in India on August 21 with special offers for Google Store subscribers. So far, only the Pixel 10 Pro has been detailed, with no mention of the base model, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, or the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This staggered rollout mirrors Google’s approach with the Pixel 9 series last year, where the company first teased the Pixel 9 Pro before revealing the rest of the lineup.

ALSO READ: Made by Google on August 20: What to expect from Pixel 10 series, Watch 4 While all Pixel 10 devices are expected to launch together, they will likely go on sale at different times. For context, Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL launched earlier in India last year, followed later by the Fold and then the Pro variant. Google Pixel 10 series: Exclusive offers for GStore subscribers Google Store subscribers who sign up on or before August 19, 12:30 pm IST, will receive promotional codes applicable to any Pixel 10 series purchase. Subscribers will also be the first to receive notifications about the Pixel 10 Pro’s availability.

Buyers purchasing the Pixel 10 Pro through the Google Store will also be eligible for: An exchange bonus when trading in an old smartphone.

Google Store credit for future purchases.

No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to 24 months on select credit cards. Google Pixel 10 Pro: First look Google also unveiled a new teaser video for the Pixel 10 Pro model, showcasing the upcoming smartphone’s design. The Google Pixel 10 Pro resembles its predecessor with a similar horizontal camera island design housing three camera sensors, an LED flash and the temperature sensor. It also features similar flat-style side rails with glossy metal frames.

The teaser highlights a new colourway, which appears to be a blend of blue and gray. According to a report by 9to5Google, this new finish will be officially named Moonstone. Google Pixel 10 series: What to expect Google is expected to launch four models in the Pixel 10 lineup: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. All devices will reportedly be powered by the Tensor G5 chip, built on TSMC’s 3nm process—marking a move away from Samsung Foundry. The chip is expected to bring significant gains in both performance and energy efficiency.