Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 22: Win in-game rewards and more

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for July 22, allowing players to unlock special in-game rewards such as rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and bonus items.

These codes are time-sensitive and have usage limits, so players are advised to redeem them quickly.

Here’s a list of the active codes and a simple guide on how to claim the rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 22 are:

Also Read

FFRPXQ3KMGT9

FVTXQ5KMFLPZ

FFNFSXTPQML2

RDNAFV7KXTQ4

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FF6WXQ9STKY3

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

NPTF2FWXPLV7

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFCBRX7QTSL4

FFSGT9KNQXT6

FPSTX9MKNLY5

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFEV4SQPFKX9

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFNGYZPPKNLX7

FFYNCXG2FNT4

FPUSG9XQTLMY

FFKSY9PQLWX5

FFNFSXTPVQZ7

GXFT9YNWLQZ3

FFM4X9HQWLM5

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. After successfully redeeming a Free Fire Max code, rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, they're instantly credited to the account. These codes grant access to limited-edition content such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and various cosmetic upgrades.