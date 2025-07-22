Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 22: Win in-game rewards and more

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 22: Win in-game rewards and more

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed redeem codes for July 22. Below is a detailed guide that can be followed to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for July 22, allowing players to unlock special in-game rewards such as rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and bonus items.
 
These codes are time-sensitive and have usage limits, so players are advised to redeem them quickly.
 
Here’s a list of the active codes and a simple guide on how to claim the rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 22 are:

  • FFRPXQ3KMGT9
  • FVTXQ5KMFLPZ
  • FFNFSXTPQML2
  • RDNAFV7KXTQ4
  • FFMTYQPXFGX6
  • FF6WXQ9STKY3
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • NPTF2FWXPLV7
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFCBRX7QTSL4
  • FFSGT9KNQXT6
  • FPSTX9MKNLY5
  • XF4S9KCW7KY2
  • FFEV4SQPFKX9
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFNGYZPPKNLX7
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4
  • FPUSG9XQTLMY
  • FFKSY9PQLWX5
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ7
  • GXFT9YNWLQZ3
  • FFM4X9HQWLM5

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After successfully redeeming a Free Fire Max code, rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, they're instantly credited to the account.
 
These codes grant access to limited-edition content such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and various cosmetic upgrades.
 
Given that each code is limited to 500 redemptions daily and often expires within twelve hours, players should act fast.

online gamesonline gamingGamingTechnology

