Samsung Galaxy Watch to get sleep, heart, fitness tools with OneUI 8 update

Samsung is set to roll out One UI 8 Watch, a major update for the Galaxy Watch series, featuring tools designed to improve sleep, heart health, fitness and nutrition. With the update, Samsung aims to help users build healthier routines. The update and will first be available through the beta programme for a limited number of users.

Samsung One UI 8 Watch: What is new

Bedtime guidance

Samsung is enhancing its sleep tracking with a new feature called Bedtime Guidance. It recommends optimal sleep times based on users’ sleep data and lifestyle. By analysing three days of sleep patterns, the feature accounts for sleep pressure and circadian rhythms to improve alertness and consistency—especially after disrupted routines.

Vascular load monitoring The Galaxy Watch will track vascular load—the stress on the vascular system during sleep. Samsung said this feature is designed to detect abnormal stress levels, which should typically drop during rest. It will combine insights from sleep, exercise and stress data for a holistic view of the user's health. Running coach Running Coach will provide users with personalised, goal-based programmes to prevent injuries and build endurance. After a 12-minute run, the watch generates a score from 1 to 10 and recommends a tailored plan for distances from 5K to a full marathon. The tool adapts based on fitness level and offers real-time guidance.