AI Barbie incoming? Mattel taps OpenAI to power next-gen smart toys, games

The company stated that its work with OpenAI will support the development of AI-powered products and experiences. While specific details are yet to be confirmed, the first product to emerge from the collaboration is expected later this year – likely an AI-powered Barbie.

“Each of our products and experiences is designed to inspire fans, entertain audiences, and enrich lives through play. AI has the power to expand on that mission and broaden the reach of our brands in new and exciting ways. Our work with OpenAI will enable us to leverage new technologies to solidify our leadership in innovation and reimagine new forms of play,” said Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer, Mattel.

In addition to developing toys and games, the collaboration extends to Mattel’s internal business operations. The company said it will adopt OpenAI’s advanced AI tools, including ChatGPT Enterprise, to boost product development, support creative ideation, and deepen brand engagement.