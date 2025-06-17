Home / Technology / Tech News / AI Barbie incoming? Mattel taps OpenAI to power next-gen smart toys, games

AI Barbie incoming? Mattel taps OpenAI to power next-gen smart toys, games

Mattel is working with OpenAI to create AI-powered toys and games, with the first product - likely an AI Barbie - expected later this year

Barbie
Barbie Photo: Mattel
Khalid Anzar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mattel has announced a partnership with artificial intelligence company OpenAI to co-develop generative AI-powered toys and games. The US-based toymaker, known for its iconic brand portfolio including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO, and more, said the collaboration aims to bring age-appropriate AI experiences to children’s playtime with a focus on innovation, safety, and privacy.
 
The company stated that its work with OpenAI will support the development of AI-powered products and experiences. While specific details are yet to be confirmed, the first product to emerge from the collaboration is expected later this year – likely an AI-powered Barbie.
“Each of our products and experiences is designed to inspire fans, entertain audiences, and enrich lives through play. AI has the power to expand on that mission and broaden the reach of our brands in new and exciting ways. Our work with OpenAI will enable us to leverage new technologies to solidify our leadership in innovation and reimagine new forms of play,” said Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer, Mattel.
 
In addition to developing toys and games, the collaboration extends to Mattel’s internal business operations. The company said it will adopt OpenAI’s advanced AI tools, including ChatGPT Enterprise, to boost product development, support creative ideation, and deepen brand engagement.
“We're pleased to work with Mattel as it moves to introduce thoughtful AI-powered experiences and products into its iconic brands, while also providing its employees the benefits of ChatGPT. With OpenAI, Mattel has access to an advanced set of AI capabilities alongside new tools to enable productivity, creativity, and company-wide transformation at scale,” said Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer, OpenAI.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 17 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

WhatsApp to start showing ads to users in parts of messaging app

DRDO, IIT-Delhi demonstrate experimental progress in quantum communication

Hack-proof communication? DRDO, IIT Delhi test quantum entanglement tech

Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as India head, to take over from July 1

Topics :Artificial intelligenceOpenAIGames

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story