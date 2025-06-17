Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple announces 'Back to School' offers on iPads, Macs in India: Details

Apple announces 'Back to School' offers on iPads, Macs in India: Details

Apple's Back to School offers in India run from June 17 to September 30 with deals on iPads, MacBooks, with product bundle deals and education savings for eligible students

Apple Back to School offer with deals on iPads, Macs, and more Photo: Apple

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 1:30 PM IST
Apple has announced its “Back to School” offers in India, featuring product bundle deals and education discounts on select iPads and MacBooks. The promotion runs from June 17 to September 30, and is available via the Apple Store Online, the Apple Store app, and at Apple retail outlets in Delhi and Mumbai.
 
Eligible students can avail education savings on select products and choose from accessories such as AirPods, Apple Pencil, and more, depending on the device.

Apple Back to School offers

Product bundle

With the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad, students can claim discounted education pricing and choose from select accessories. The offers vary depending on the product:
  • With iPad Air, students can choose between AirPods or Apple Pencil Pro
  • With MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, choices include Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard, or AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation
  • With iPad Air and iPad Pro, the choice is between Apple Pencil Pro or AirPods 4

Terms and conditions

  • One eligible iPad and Mac per customer under the promo
  • Not valid on iPad mini, iPad 10th Gen, Mac mini, Mac Pro, Mac Studio, or refurbished devices

Apple WWDC 2025: Recap

At its Worldwide Developers Conference 2025, Apple introduced a new design language called Liquid Glass, set to redefine UI elements across the Apple ecosystem. The design brings translucent layers, fluid animations, and reflections to iOS 26, macOS 26 (Tahoe), iPadOS 26, and watchOS 26.
Apple also introduced a new sequential naming convention for its OS lineup, skipping from iOS 18 to iOS 26 to streamline branding. Key changes include redesigned home and lock screens, enhanced widgets, and immersive spatial effects.
 
Functionally, iPadOS 26 includes a more flexible windowing system, while macOS 26 (Tahoe) introduces a dedicated Phone app and smarter integrations in Spotlight and Shortcuts. A new Game app centralises gaming experiences across Apple devices.
 
Apple Intelligence also received upgrades with Live Translation, new creative tools in Messages and Image Playground, and support for third-party on-device AI integration.

Topics :Apple IncApple IndiaApple iPadApple MacBook AirApple MacBook Pro

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

