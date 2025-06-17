Apple announces 'Back to School' offers on iPads, Macs in India: Details

Apple has announced its “Back to School” offers in India, featuring product bundle deals and education discounts on select iPads and MacBooks. The promotion runs from June 17 to September 30, and is available via the Apple Store Online, the Apple Store app, and at Apple retail outlets in Delhi and Mumbai.

Eligible students can avail education savings on select products and choose from accessories such as AirPods, Apple Pencil, and more, depending on the device.

Apple Back to School offers

Product bundle

With the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad, students can claim discounted education pricing and choose from select accessories. The offers vary depending on the product:

With iPad Air, students can choose between AirPods or Apple Pencil Pro

With MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, choices include Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard, or AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation

With iPad Air and iPad Pro, the choice is between Apple Pencil Pro or AirPods 4

Terms and conditions One eligible iPad and Mac per customer under the promo

Not valid on iPad mini, iPad 10th Gen, Mac mini, Mac Pro, Mac Studio, or refurbished devices Apple WWDC 2025: Recap At its Worldwide Developers Conference 2025, Apple introduced a new design language called Liquid Glass, set to redefine UI elements across the Apple ecosystem. The design brings translucent layers, fluid animations, and reflections to iOS 26, macOS 26 (Tahoe), iPadOS 26, and watchOS 26.