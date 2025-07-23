Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra receives One UI 8 update: Check new features

Samsung has announced the rollout of the One UI 8 Watch update for the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The new software brings upgraded health features and a refreshed interface to present key information more clearly. The recently launched Galaxy Watch 8 series, which includes the Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, already ships with One UI 8 Watch. With this rollout, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which received a new colour variant, Titanium Blue, at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, will now run the same updated interface.

One UI 8 Watch: What's new

The new features that were introduced in One UI 8 Watch are:

Antioxidant Index: Measures carotenoid levels in about five seconds using the BioActive Sensor to estimate the user's antioxidant capacity.

Bedtime Guidance: Suggests the best time to sleep based on three days of sleep analysis, combining circadian rhythm and sleep pressure data.

Vascular Load: Monitors cardiovascular stress during sleep, offering early insight into heart health.

Running Coach: Provides real-time feedback after a twelve-minute run and creates a tailored training plan for the next three to five weeks.

Energy Score: Estimates daily mental and physical energy levels based on activity, sleep, and heart rate variability.

High Stress Alerts and Mindfulness Tracker: Notifies users during elevated stress and recommends guided breathing exercises. Apart from these, the multi-info tiles offer a personalised way to keep key details such as health stats or weather updates in one glanceable view. Furthermore, the Now Bar adds to the convenience by keeping your active tasks or apps readily accessible.