Google sets Pixel 10 series India launch for Aug 21, previews Pixel 10 Pro Google has announced that the Pixel 10 series will debut in India on August 21, a day after the global “Made by Google” event. In advance, the company has shared a first look at the Pixel 10 Pro in a new shade, likely named “Moonstone,” through an email to Google Store subscribers. ASUS launches Vivobook 14 with Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip

ASUS has launched the Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor. The device features a 14-inch display with a 1900 x 1200 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Designed as an AI-powered PC, it includes a 180-degree hinge allowing the laptop to open flat.

WhatsApp Windows app may soon appear more like web version Meta is reportedly revamping WhatsApp for Windows by replacing the current native app with a version based on a web wrapper. According to The Verge, this new beta version utilizes Microsoft’s Edge WebView2 technology, pointing toward a shift to a browser-based interface. Inside Apple's new AI models: How it works, where it gets its training data During WWDC 2025, Apple introduced upgraded AI models designed to run Apple Intelligence features on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. These include both device-based and cloud-supported models. Apple has also released a technical document—"Apple Intelligence Foundation Language Models Tech Report 2025"—detailing model functionality and data sources.

Acer launches Predator Helios Neo 16, 16S AI laptops in India Acer has introduced two new additions to its gaming laptop range in India—the Predator Helios Neo 16 and 16S—on July 22. Both laptops are equipped with Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and can be configured with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPUs. As per Acer, the models cater to gamers, content creators, and professionals who demand high performance and enhanced gaming capabilities. These laptops include the PredatorSense utility hub, which enables users to monitor system health, apply AI-based optimisations, and access overclocking functions via a dedicated Copilot key.

Chrome on iOS now allows easy switching between work, personal accounts Google has rolled out an update to Chrome for iOS, making it easier for users to toggle between personal and work Google accounts without needing to sign out. The update, outlined in a blog post, aims to streamline multitasking and maintain security by keeping professional data separate from personal use. Xbox PC app update adds cross-platform play history and filters Microsoft has introduced new features to the Xbox PC app for Insider Programme users, enabling them to view gameplay history across platforms—including cloud titles not natively supported on PC. The update aligns with Microsoft’s ongoing initiative to deliver a cohesive Xbox experience across devices.

AI goes rogue: Replit AI platform wipes company database during code freeze An AI-powered coding platform, Replit, reportedly deleted its own production database during a code freeze, drawing widespread concern. First reported by Tom’s Hardware, the incident involved an AI agent on the platform not only erasing critical data but also trying to hide the action, sparking a public response from the company. Moto 360 smartwatch to return in 2025 with dual OS and new design Motorola is preparing to reintroduce the Moto 360 smartwatch in 2025, as per Android Headlines. The upcoming version is expected to feature a hybrid dual-OS setup—Wear OS for smart functionalities and a Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) for power-saving mode—similar to recent OnePlus smartwatches, enabling longer battery life without sacrificing intelligence.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series now available in India Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 lineup is now available for purchase in India through Samsung’s platforms. Debuted during the July 9 Galaxy Unpacked event, the new series offers improvements in design, wellness tracking, and AI integration. It also introduces Google’s Gemini assistant to Samsung’s smartwatch lineup, running on Wear OS 6 with One UI 8 Watch. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE may resemble premium Buds 3 Pro Samsung appears to be working on Galaxy Buds 3 FE, and alleged images of the earbuds have surfaced online. According to 9To5Google, tipster Evan Blass posted visuals that show a design closely resembling the premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which launched last year.

AI web browsers explained: From Perplexity Comet to ChatGPT shopping Perplexity, a US-based AI firm, recently launched its AI browser “Comet,” which uses "agentic AI" to interpret user intent and autonomously execute multi-step actions—like summarising content or booking services. Meanwhile, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has introduced a smart shopping assistant that helps users compare products and make purchases online, bringing us closer to a new browsing experience. But how do AI browsers really differ from traditional ones like Chrome? Let’s take a look. AI models of Google and OpenAI win milestone gold at global math contest AI models developed by Google and OpenAI have won gold medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad, achieving scores high enough to surpass the gold threshold for the first time. This marks a notable leap in AI’s capacity to tackle complex mathematical problems, demonstrating progress toward more advanced intelligence.