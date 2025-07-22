Home / Technology / Tech News / How to move WhatsApp chats, photos from iOS to Android: Step-by-step guide

How to move WhatsApp chats, photos from iOS to Android: Step-by-step guide

Moving from iPhone to Android? Here's how to transfer your WhatsApp chats, media, and group messages without losing anything; with and without a cable

WhatsApp
WhatsApp
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Jul 22 2025 | 5:42 PM IST
Switching phones can be a hassle, especially when you do not want to lose years of WhatsApp messages, media, and group conversations history. If you are moving from an iPhone to an Android device, WhatsApp offers a fairly simple way to transfer your data directly.
 
In just a few steps, you can move most of your WhatsApp information, including individual chats, group messages, and media, from iOS to Android using a cable. 
 
The following method to move your WhatsApp data from iOS to Android will transfer:
  • Account information
  • Profile photo
  • Individual chats
  • Group chats
  • Communities
  • WhatsApp Channels updates
  • Chat history
  • Media and settings
But before you begin, there are a few device requirements and limitations to be aware of. Notably, the following data cannot be transferred:
  • Call history
  • Display name
  • Status updates
  • Media received over Channels

What you need before you begin

Before starting the data transfer process, make sure all the necessary conditions are met:
 
Your smartphone must be running on Android 12 or above. If you own a Samsung smartphone then it must have latest Samsung Smart Switch app.
A factory reset or brand new smartphone (ideally). In case if WhatsApp is already running on the Android device then you need to clear all data in it, uninstall it and then install it.
Make sure your Android phone has the latest version of WhatsApp installed from the Play Store. Your iPhone should also have the latest WhatsApp version from the App Store.
You must use the same phone number on both devices.

Transferring chats from iOS to Android with cable

  • Turn on your new or factory reset Android phone then connect it to Wi-Fi and begin the normal setup process (language, region, etc). When it asks to copy data, tap "Next".
  • Plug your iPhone into the Android phone using the USB-C to Lightning cable, or USB-C to USB-C cable on newer generation iPhone models. On your iPhone, you’ll see an alert. Click on “Trust,” then enter your iPhone passcode.
  • From the list of data types (like contacts, photos), select “Apps”. You’ll now see WhatsApp in the list. Tap the arrow next to it, then tap Install on the Android phone.
  • Now, your Android phone will show a screen saying: “Transfer WhatsApp chats from iPhone”.  Tap Start.
  • WhatsApp will now prepare your chat backup on the iPhone. Once ready, it will securely transfer your: Chat history, and Media (if backed up on iPhone).
  • Upon successful completion, open WhatsApp on your Android phone.
  • Log in using the same phone number you used on your iPhone and tap on “Restore” when prompted. Your data will appear shortly.
Note: This method only works when setting up a new or factory-reset Android phone.

whatsapp Apple iOS Android

Jul 22 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

