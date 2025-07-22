How to move WhatsApp chats, photos from iOS to Android: Step-by-step guide

- Account information
- Profile photo
- Individual chats
- Group chats
- Communities
- WhatsApp Channels updates
- Chat history
- Media and settings
- Call history
- Display name
- Status updates
- Media received over Channels
What you need before you begin
Transferring chats from iOS to Android with cable
- Turn on your new or factory reset Android phone then connect it to Wi-Fi and begin the normal setup process (language, region, etc). When it asks to copy data, tap "Next".
- Plug your iPhone into the Android phone using the USB-C to Lightning cable, or USB-C to USB-C cable on newer generation iPhone models. On your iPhone, you’ll see an alert. Click on “Trust,” then enter your iPhone passcode.
- From the list of data types (like contacts, photos), select “Apps”. You’ll now see WhatsApp in the list. Tap the arrow next to it, then tap Install on the Android phone.
- Now, your Android phone will show a screen saying: “Transfer WhatsApp chats from iPhone”. Tap Start.
- WhatsApp will now prepare your chat backup on the iPhone. Once ready, it will securely transfer your: Chat history, and Media (if backed up on iPhone).
- Upon successful completion, open WhatsApp on your Android phone.
- Log in using the same phone number you used on your iPhone and tap on “Restore” when prompted. Your data will appear shortly.
