How to move WhatsApp chats, photos from iOS to Android: Step-by-step guide

Switching phones can be a hassle, especially when you do not want to lose years of WhatsApp messages, media, and group conversations history. If you are moving from an iPhone to an Android device, WhatsApp offers a fairly simple way to transfer your data directly.

In just a few steps, you can move most of your WhatsApp information, including individual chats, group messages, and media, from iOS to Android using a cable.

The following method to move your WhatsApp data from iOS to Android will transfer:

Account information

Profile photo

Individual chats

Group chats

Communities

WhatsApp Channels updates

Chat history

Media and settings

But before you begin, there are a few device requirements and limitations to be aware of. Notably, the following data cannot be transferred:

Call history

Display name

Status updates

Media received over Channels

What you need before you begin Before starting the data transfer process, make sure all the necessary conditions are met: Your smartphone must be running on Android 12 or above. If you own a Samsung smartphone then it must have latest Samsung Smart Switch app. A factory reset or brand new smartphone (ideally). In case if WhatsApp is already running on the Android device then you need to clear all data in it, uninstall it and then install it.