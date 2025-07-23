Switching to Android: How to move iCloud photos, videos to Google Photos

Pre-requisites of transferring from iCloud to Google Photos
- You are using iCloud to store your photos and videos with Apple.
- Your Apple ID has two-factor authentication enabled.
- You have an active Google account to use Google Photos.
- Your Google account has enough storage available to complete the transfer.
- If you add or change content before or during the transfer, it may not be included.
- Shared albums
- Smart albums
- Photo stream content
- The video portion of Live photos
- Photos and videos not stored in iCloud
- Sign in to Apple’s Data and Privacy page: Visit privacy.apple.com and log in with your Apple ID.
- Select “Transfer a copy of your data”
- Once signed in, choose the option to transfer a copy of your data.
- Follow the on-screen prompts: Apple will guide you through a few steps to confirm your selection. This includes choosing the destination service (currently only Google Photos is supported) and verifying what type of content you want to transfer: photos, videos, or both.
- Sign in to your Google account: To authorise the transfer, you will need to log in to your Google account.
- Receive email confirmation of your request: Once your request is submitted, Apple will send a confirmation email to your registered Apple ID email address.
- Get notified when the transfer is complete: When the transfer is successfully finished, Apple will send a second email letting you know that your photos and videos have been copied to Google Photos.
Cancelling the transfer
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app