Google Project Astra: How to share phone's screen, camera with Gemini Live

Google Project Astra: How to share phone's screen, camera with Gemini Live

The new Gemini Live features allow people to share their smartphone's screen or live camera feed with the AI chatbot for real-time help

Project Astra

Project Astra

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Google has officially announced that its Gemini Live features, powered by Project Astra, are now being introduced on all Android smartphones with a Gemini Advanced subscription. These new abilities enable people to share their device’s screen or camera feed in real time with the AI chatbot, making conversations better with visual input.
 

Share screen with Gemini Live: Availability

 
Google has updated its support page for Gemini Live with a new section titled “Share your camera or screen with Live.” According to the update, the introduction of screen and camera-sharing features is happening gradually and will be available on all Android devices with Gemini Advanced. 
 
 

How to share screen with Gemini Live

 
Google has outlined two ways to enable screen sharing with Gemini AI:

Through the Gemini Mobile App:
  • Open the Gemini app and go to the Live screen.
  • Tap “Turn on screen sharing” and follow the on-screen instructions.
Outside the Gemini App:
  • Activate Gemini by saying “Hey Google” or using touch commands.
  • Tap “Share screen with Live” and follow the instructions.
To stop sharing, return to the Gemini mobile app and tap “Turn off screen sharing.” Alternatively, swipe down from the top edge of the screen and tap “Stop sharing” on the Screen Sharing card. Screen sharing will also stop automatically if Live is paused or if the screen is locked.  ALSO READ | Google Messages may soon get features for improved group chat experience
 

How to share camera in Gemini Live

 
While screen sharing is active, you can open your camera app to show Gemini what you are seeing. Additionally, you can:
  • Tap the Camera icon in Gemini Live to share a live feed.
  • Tap the Camera icon again to stop sharing.
  • Switch between the front and rear cameras while sharing the feed.
Google has specified that the camera will automatically turn off in the following situations:
  • If Live is paused. (The camera will turn back on when the session restarts.)
  • If you leave the Gemini app. (The camera will not turn back on automatically when you return.)
  • If your screen locks. (The camera will not reactivate upon unlocking.)

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

