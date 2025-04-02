OnePlus 13T launching this month: What to expect from new compact flagship

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is reportedly preparing to introduce a compact flagship device this month. As per a report from 9To5Google, the company shared a video on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, confirming that the OnePlus 13T is set to debut “this month.” The OnePlus 13T is believed to be the anticipated OnePlus 13 “Mini,” details of which have previously surfaced online.

Meanwhile, OnePlus’ sister brand OPPO has also unveiled the first look at its upcoming compact flagship, the OPPO Find X8s. This device is scheduled to be launched in China on April 10, alongside the Find X8s Plus and Find X8 Ultra models.

The OnePlus 13T is expected to have certain specifications in common with the OPPO Find X8s, though there is no official confirmation regarding the availability of either device outside the Chinese market.

OnePlus 13T: What to expect

The OnePlus 13T is anticipated to come with a 6.3-inch display, boasting a 1.5K resolution and LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) technology. This display technology will enable an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz for a smoother visual experience. The device is likely to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same processor found in the flagship OnePlus 13.

Although the OnePlus 13T is reportedly designed with a more compact form factor, it might pack a sizable 6,200mAh battery. In comparison, the standard OnePlus 13 is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery while featuring a larger 6.82-inch screen. The OnePlus 13T is also expected to support 80W fast wired charging, allowing for rapid power replenishment.

Regarding its camera capabilities, the OnePlus 13T is speculated to sport a dual-lens set-up on the back. This system is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 50-megapixel telephoto lens that offers 2x optical zoom.

OnePlus 13T: Expected specifications