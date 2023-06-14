

According to the company, the new store will highlight Samsung's entire product ecosystem through exciting zones centred on its connected ecosystem SmartThings, smartphones, laptops, audio, gaming, and lifestyle televisions. Samsung India on Wednesday inaugurated its largest premium experience store in Telangana at Hyderabad's Inorbit Mall.



At the store, Samsung said that it will host a variety of Galaxy workshops under the banner of 'Learn @ Samsung' for tech-savvy consumers in India's tech hub, particularly Gen Z and millennials. In addition, the store has a bespoke do-it-yourself (DIY) customisation zone where customers can personalise their smartphones, tablets, and covers with accessories, including those with a Hyderabad twist.



The store, which is spread across 3,500 sq ft, is also said to host a variety of entertainment activities with a special focus on local culture, music, and art, offering a Samsung experience tailored to the city of Hyderabad. This will include workshops focused on consumer interests such as digital art, doodling, photography, videography, fitness, cooking, coding, and music, as well as events centred on the city's culture and ethos.



Furthermore, consumers can avail of always-on special offers such as student discounts of up to 10 per cent on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smartwatches, up to 22.5 per cent cashback, and Rs 22,000 in additional benefits. Customers who visit the store will receive assured gifts, 2X loyalty points on purchases of select Samsung products, and Galaxy Buds2 at Rs 2,999 with select Galaxy devices in the first week after launch.



Consumers will be able to browse Samsung products with over 1,200 options across its portfolio, whether available online or in-store, using a digital Kiosk at the new store. "We are excited to bring the next-gen Premium Experience Store to our consumers in Hyderabad. Our aim is to connect the diverse local community with the best of Samsung technology. We have tailored unique experiences through zones such as Samsung SmartThings, Gaming, and Bespoke DIY Customisation, designed especially for Gen Z consumers,” said Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.