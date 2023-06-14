Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung India opens its largest premium experience store in Telangana

Samsung India opens its largest premium experience store in Telangana

The store, which is spread across 3,500 sq ft, is also said to host a variety of entertainment activities

BS Web Team New Delhi
Samsung India opens its largest premium experience store in Telangana

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Samsung India on Wednesday inaugurated its largest premium experience store in Telangana at Hyderabad's Inorbit Mall.
According to the company, the new store will highlight Samsung's entire product ecosystem through exciting zones centred on its connected ecosystem SmartThings, smartphones, laptops, audio, gaming, and lifestyle televisions.

In addition, the store has a bespoke do-it-yourself (DIY) customisation zone where customers can personalise their smartphones, tablets, and covers with accessories, including those with a Hyderabad twist.
At the store, Samsung said that it will host a variety of Galaxy workshops under the banner of 'Learn @ Samsung' for tech-savvy consumers in India's tech hub, particularly Gen Z and millennials.

This will include workshops focused on consumer interests such as digital art, doodling, photography, videography, fitness, cooking, coding, and music, as well as events centred on the city's culture and ethos.
The store, which is spread across 3,500 sq ft, is also said to host a variety of entertainment activities with a special focus on local culture, music, and art, offering a Samsung experience tailored to the city of Hyderabad.

Customers who visit the store will receive assured gifts, 2X loyalty points on purchases of select Samsung products, and Galaxy Buds2 at Rs 2,999 with select Galaxy devices in the first week after launch.
Furthermore, consumers can avail of always-on special offers such as student discounts of up to 10 per cent on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smartwatches, up to 22.5 per cent cashback, and Rs 22,000 in additional benefits.

"We are excited to bring the next-gen Premium Experience Store to our consumers in Hyderabad. Our aim is to connect the diverse local community with the best of Samsung technology. We have tailored unique experiences through zones such as Samsung SmartThings, Gaming, and Bespoke DIY Customisation, designed especially for Gen Z consumers,” said Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.
Consumers will be able to browse Samsung products with over 1,200 options across its portfolio, whether available online or in-store, using a digital Kiosk at the new store.

They can also order products from the store online and have them delivered directly to their homes.
At the store, they can get access to Samsung's digital lending platform Samsung Finance+ as well as Samsung's device care plan Samsung Care+ for Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches.

Also Read

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Samsung to unveil 2023 foldables at Galaxy Unpacked in Seoul: Details here

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Feature-packed smartphone in midrange segment

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

Samsung planning to unveil AR/VR headset sensor for image recognition

EU asks Google to sell part of ad biz to address competition concerns

Lenovo to invest $1 bn to accelerate AI deployment for businesses globally

5G subscribers in India likely to jump over 2,000% in next 5 years: Report

Microsoft rushed Bing AI co-pilot despite warnings from OpenAI: Report

Topics :SamsungTelanganaSamsung IndiaSamsung GalaxySamsung Galaxy smartphonesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story