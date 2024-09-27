Samsung launches AI-enhanced Galaxy S24 FE, sale starts from October 3

Samsung has announced the Galaxy S24 FE, a new addition to its flagship Galaxy S-series smartphone line-up. The 2024 Fan Edition model introduces various enhancements, including a large display, a high-capacity battery, and IP68 dust and water resistance. Powering the experience is the Samsung Exynos 2400e chip. While the price of the smartphone has not yet been disclosed, Samsung has confirmed its availability starting October 3 in Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, and Yellow colours.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Details Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Imaging: The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE features a triple-camera system on the back, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8MP 3x telephoto lens. Samsung states that imaging on the smartphone is enhanced by AI-powered tools such as Nightography for low-light photography and the Object-Aware Engine, which optimises colours in HDR based on scenes.

Additionally, Samsung provides several Galaxy AI tools for image editing, including AI-powered editing suggestions, generative editing for removing or rearranging elements in an image, Portrait Studio for thematic editing, and Instant Slow-mo for videos.

More From This Section

Performance: Powered by the Exynos 2400e chip, the Galaxy S24 FE supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Furthermore, Samsung has stated that the phone features a large vapour cooling system to improve thermal management.

Display: The Galaxy S24 FE sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the largest on a Samsung Galaxy Fan Edition smartphone to date. The display supports refresh rates up to 120Hz for smooth scrolling. Moreover, it is equipped with Vision Booster technology, which optimises colours and contrast for gaming in outdoor conditions.

Experience: The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE comes with a suite of AI features branded as "Galaxy AI." It includes utility-based features such as Google’s Circle to Search, Live Translate for translation during phone calls, Interpreter for real-time translation during in-person conversations, and writing assistance with Composer and Note Assist.

Additionally, it incorporates Samsung Knox, Galaxy’s multi-layer security platform, to protect user data.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Specifications