Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale: Check deals and offers on phones, tablets, more

Samsung has announced a Fab Grab Fest sale in which the South Korean electronics maker is offering deals and offers on select Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Books, tablets, accessories, and TVs. Starting from September 26, customers can avail of discounts of up to 53 per cent on select smartphones. Additionally, the company is offering discounts on its ecosystem devices with the purchase of select Samsung products.
These offers will be available on purchases made through Samsung’s website, Samsung Shop App, and Samsung Exclusive Stores until the end of the sale period.
Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Bank offers
In addition to discount offers, customers can avail bank cashback of up to 40 per cent (up to Rs 15,000) on select smartphones, tablets, wearables, and laptops when using debit or credit cards from select banks, including ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.
Customers can also receive up to 22.5 per cent cashback (up to Rs 25,000) on purchasing Samsung smart TVs and other appliances using debit or credit cards from select banks, including ICICI, HDFC, and SBI.
Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Offers
Smartphones
Samsung stated that customers purchasing select Galaxy Z series, Galaxy S series, and Galaxy A series smartphones can avail discounts of up to 53 per cent. Additionally, the company is offering the Galaxy Buds FE earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 1,249 with the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone.
Here is a list of smartphones available with discounts during the sale period:
- Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Galaxy S24 series
- Galaxy S23 series
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy A55
- Galaxy A35
- Galaxy M35
- Galaxy M15
- Galaxy F55
Galaxy Books
Samsung is offering discounts of up to 27 per cent on select Galaxy Book 4 series devices. Additionally, customers can get an FHD Flat Monitor at a discounted price of Rs 1,920 with the purchase of a Galaxy Book 4 model. The discount offer is applicable on the following devices:
- Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360
- Galaxy Book 4 Pro
- Galaxy Book 4 360
- Galaxy Book 4
Tablets
Select Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab S9 series models, along with Buds 3 Series and Galaxy Watch Series devices, will be available with discounts of up to 74 per cent during the Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale.
- Galaxy Tab S10 series
- Galaxy Tab S9 series
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE series
- Galaxy Tab A9 series
Watches and earbuds
- Galaxy Watch 7 series
- Galaxy Watch Ultra
- Galaxy Watch FE
- Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
- Galaxy Buds 3
- Galaxy Buds FE
- Galaxy Fit 3
Samsung TVs and more
Beyond Samsung Galaxy products, the company is offering discounts of up to 43 per cent on select Samsung Smart Televisions. Similar offers apply to The Frame speakers, Freestyle projector, and more.
Customers purchasing Samsung 55-inch TV models and above will receive a Samsung Smart Television or Soundbar at no additional cost. Samsung will also provide a three-year comprehensive warranty at no extra cost on select 32-inch TVs and larger models.
- Neo QLED 8K
- Neo QLED
- QLED
- Crystal 4K UHD
- Freestyle projector
- The Frame
- Select 55-inch and above TVs
- Select 32-inch and above TVs
Others
Apart from these devices, Samsung is also offering discounts on its range of refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and monitors.