Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale: Check deals and offers on phones, tablets, more

Samsung has announced a Fab Grab Fest sale in which the South Korean electronics maker is offering deals and offers on select Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Books, tablets, accessories, and TVs. Starting from September 26, customers can avail of discounts of up to 53 per cent on select smartphones. Additionally, the company is offering discounts on its ecosystem devices with the purchase of select Samsung products.

These offers will be available on purchases made through Samsung’s website, Samsung Shop App, and Samsung Exclusive Stores until the end of the sale period. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Bank offers In addition to discount offers, customers can avail bank cashback of up to 40 per cent (up to Rs 15,000) on select smartphones, tablets, wearables, and laptops when using debit or credit cards from select banks, including ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

Customers can also receive up to 22.5 per cent cashback (up to Rs 25,000) on purchasing Samsung smart TVs and other appliances using debit or credit cards from select banks, including ICICI, HDFC, and SBI.

More From This Section

Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Offers

Smartphones

Samsung stated that customers purchasing select Galaxy Z series, Galaxy S series, and Galaxy A series smartphones can avail discounts of up to 53 per cent. Additionally, the company is offering the Galaxy Buds FE earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 1,249 with the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone.

Here is a list of smartphones available with discounts during the sale period:

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy A55

Galaxy A35

Galaxy M35

Galaxy M15

Galaxy F55

Galaxy Books

Samsung is offering discounts of up to 27 per cent on select Galaxy Book 4 series devices. Additionally, customers can get an FHD Flat Monitor at a discounted price of Rs 1,920 with the purchase of a Galaxy Book 4 model. The discount offer is applicable on the following devices:

Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360

Galaxy Book 4 Pro

Galaxy Book 4 360

Galaxy Book 4

Tablets

Select Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab S9 series models, along with Buds 3 Series and Galaxy Watch Series devices, will be available with discounts of up to 74 per cent during the Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale.

Galaxy Tab S10 series

Galaxy Tab S9 series

Galaxy Tab S9 FE series

Galaxy Tab A9 series

Watches and earbuds

Galaxy Watch 7 series

Galaxy Watch Ultra

Galaxy Watch FE

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Galaxy Buds 3

Galaxy Buds FE

Galaxy Fit 3

Samsung TVs and more

Beyond Samsung Galaxy products, the company is offering discounts of up to 43 per cent on select Samsung Smart Televisions. Similar offers apply to The Frame speakers, Freestyle projector, and more.

Customers purchasing Samsung 55-inch TV models and above will receive a Samsung Smart Television or Soundbar at no additional cost. Samsung will also provide a three-year comprehensive warranty at no extra cost on select 32-inch TVs and larger models.

Neo QLED 8K

Neo QLED

QLED

Crystal 4K UHD

Freestyle projector

The Frame

Select 55-inch and above TVs

Select 32-inch and above TVs

Others

Apart from these devices, Samsung is also offering discounts on its range of refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and monitors.