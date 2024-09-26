Tech wrap Sep 26: Meta Connect highlights, iPhone 15 sale, Lava O3 and more

Meta Connect: Orion AR glasses, Quest 3S headset, and more revealed

At its Meta Connect event on 25th September, Facebook's parent company outlined its vision for creating a comprehensive augmented reality (AR) experience while further expanding in the mixed reality (MR) space. During the event, the company unveiled the Orion AR glasses, currently in prototype stage, which create a virtual space without obstructing vision. Meta also introduced an affordable Meta Quest 3S mixed reality headset, alongside new features for the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meta Connect: Meta AI now includes voice capability and image analysis/editing

At its Connect event, Meta announced several new features for the Meta AI chatbot alongside new AR glasses and a mixed reality headset. These enhancements include a new voice capability, the ability to analyse and edit images, and improved integration into platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Here's everything new coming to Meta AI:

Flipkart has kicked off its Big Billion Days sale for Plus members on 26th September. During this sale, the e-commerce platform is offering deals, discounts, and bank offers on the iPhone 15 series, including the discontinued models—the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, the deals are more prominent on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, which received a price reduction from Apple following the launch of the iPhone 16 series. Here are the details:

More From This Section

Amazon has commenced its Great Indian Festival sale for Prime members on 27th September, offering discounts, bank offers, and no-interest equated monthly instalments (no-cost EMIs) on a range of smartphones, including Apple iPhones and foldable devices from Motorola. The offers and discounts are now live for Prime members. As part of the bank offers, Amazon is providing up to 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit card EMI and non-EMI transactions.

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched the Lava O3 budget smartphone. Powered by the UNISOC 9863A processor, the smartphone features a glossy back design and packs a 5,000 mAh battery. The Lava O3 will be available at a launch price of Rs 5,579, inclusive of all offers. The smartphone is offered in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will be available for purchase from 27th September at 12 PM on the Lava e-store and the Amazon platform. The device will come in white, black, and lavender colour options.

Following the launch of the new iPhone 16 series, Apple is reportedly preparing for another event in October, expected to unveil updates to its Mac lineup, as reported by consumer technology website 9to5mac. According to the report, Apple will introduce new MacBook Pro models powered by the M4 chip, a redesigned Mac mini, and a new iMac model next month, with new MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro likely scheduled for next year. Additionally, Apple may launch the next generation of the standard iPad and a new iPad mini model in October.

Google is rolling out its Gemini AI to all Pixel Buds. In an email to users, Google announced that Gemini will soon be available on Pixel Buds, provided it's set as the default digital assistant on the user's Android phone. The rollout has already commenced, starting with the new Pixel Buds Pro 2. Additionally, Google has implemented changes to how users interact with assistants via paired earphones.

Microsoft is enhancing its Xbox app to integrate Game Pass features, transforming it into a one-stop destination for mobile gamers. In a significant shift in its mobile app strategy, the American software company is discontinuing the Game Pass app and integrating its features into the Xbox app for iOS.

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition in India. Similar to the Galaxy M15 5G launched in April this year, the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G features a super AMOLED display and is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, the smartphone includes features such as "Voice Focus" for calls, Quick Share, Vision Booster technology, Samsung Knox Vault for privacy, and support for four years of operating system updates and five years of security updates.

GoPro has launched the Hero 13 Black, an upgrade to its popular action camera line. Alongside, it has also launched a new model, the Hero, aimed at entry-level users. However, the spotlight remains on the Hero 13 Black, which aims to cater to both beginners and professionals alike. It introduces several new features, most notably a swappable lens system, a first for both GoPro and the action camera segment at large.