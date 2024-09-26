Samsung has launched the Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition in India. Similar to the Galaxy M15 5G launched in April this year, the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G features a super AMOLED display and is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, the smartphone includes features such as “Voice Focus” for calls, Quick Share, Vision Booster technology, Samsung Knox Vault for privacy, and support for four years of operating system updates and five years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition: Price and availability Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 10,999

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 11,999

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 13,499

Colours: Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue, and Stone Grey

The Samsung Galaxy M15 is available for purchase on the company's official website, the e-commerce platform Amazon, and at select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition: Details

The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G features a 6.5-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED display of a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and available in up to 8GB RAM configuration.

The smartphone is based on Android 14 with One UI 6 layered on top. It packs a 6000 mAh battery with 25W charging support, which the company claims can power the smartphone for up to two days.

For imaging, the Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition features a triple camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. A 13MP camera is available on the front for selfies, video calls, and more. The device also includes Video Digital Image Stabilization (VDIS).

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition: Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, 90 Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+

RAM: Up to 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear Camera: 50MP main camera + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

Front Camera: 13 MP

Battery: 6000 mAh

Charging: 25W

OS: Android 14