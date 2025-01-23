Samsung to manufacture Galaxy S25 series at Noida plant: CEO JB Park

South Korean electronics giant Samsung on Wednesday (January 22) unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25, at a launch event in San Jose (USA). According to JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, the Galaxy S25 will also be manufactured at the company’s Noida facility in India.

The Galaxy S25 series, comprising the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25, benefits significantly from contributions by Samsung’s research and development centre in Bengaluru, the company’s largest such facility outside South Korea. This cutting-edge R&D hub played a pivotal role in enhancing the AI capabilities of the new lineup, added Park.

Positioned in the ultra-premium smartphone segment, with prices starting at $800, the Galaxy S25 series is expected to strengthen Samsung’s foothold in the Indian market, where it faces strong competition from Apple.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Cutting-edge technology

The Galaxy S25 is powered by a customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy, delivering superior on-device processing performance for its AI features. It also introduces the next-generation ProVisual camera system, offering advanced photography and videography tools.

Park expressed confidence in the new launch, stating, "We believe the Galaxy S25 series will surpass the popularity of the Galaxy S24." He further highlighted that Indian consumers are among the most avid users of Samsung’s AI tools, such as the improved "circle to search" feature. This functionality now enables users to quickly recognise phone numbers, emails, and URLs, allowing seamless calls, emails, or website access with a single tap.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, the top-tier model, features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display, a 50MP ultra-wide camera sensor (upgraded from 12MP), and a robust 5,000mAh battery. In a noteworthy sustainability effort, Samsung announced that the S25 will be the first Galaxy smartphone to incorporate batteries made from at least 50 per cent recycled cobalt, sourced from old Galaxy devices or discarded batteries during manufacturing.

Speaking on the launch, TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung’s Mobile Experience Business, said, "The Galaxy S25 series introduces an AI-integrated operating system that redefines the way we interact with technology and live our lives."