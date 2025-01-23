Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: S25 series, One UI 7, AI, and more announced

Samsung has launched its Galaxy S25 series smartphones at the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025 on January 22. Led by the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the series encompasses Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus models. The new smartphones also debut Android 15-based One UI 7, Samsung's maiden AI-driven platform offering intuitive control and a personalised mobile experience. Additionally, Samsung offered a glimpse at the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge model that will likely offer a sleek design and a fresh look.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Highlights

OneUI 7 and Galaxy AI: What is new

Advanced Gemini features: On the Galaxy S25 series, Google will be adding visual intelligence features such as on-screen awareness and the ability to analyse real-life visuals within the Gemini app.

Gemini Integration: Gemini assistant on Samsung Galaxy S25 series has cross-app functionality with support for native Samsung apps like Notes, Calendar and Clock. Google is also offering a complimentary Gemini Advanced subscription with Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphones.

Gemini Live: Google Gemini's live conversation mode can now hold lifelike conversations about uploaded images, files and more.

Improved Circle to Search: Google's gesture-driven Circle to Search feature can now recognise phone numbers on the screen to recommend possible actions. It now also recognises music tracks.

Call Transcripts: This feature will be able to transcribe phone calls automatically in up to 20 languages, including Hindi and English (India), while recording phone calls.

Now Brief: Leveraging the "Personal Data Engine" and the new Now Bar widget on the lock screen, this feature delivers personalised daily summaries and suggestions, such as weather updates, health insights, news highlights, and more.

AI Select: Offers personalised suggestions based on what is on the screen. For example, if the screen has text displayed, the feature will recommend AI-powered writing tools. Similarly, it will suggest AI-powered creativity tools for on-screen images.

AI-powered Search: Uses a large language model to understand complex inputs including voice to perform intelligent local search.

Multimodal Sketch-to-The Galaxy S25 series devices will allow users to create images by combining inputs such as rough sketches, text, and voice.

Writing tools: Samsung has also introduced more advanced text editing tools, offering functionalities such as text summarisation, style recommendations, grammar and spelling checks, and formatting options like bullet points.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: What is new

Performance: Samsung Galaxy S25 series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite for Galaxy System-on-Chip, a tweaked version of Qualcomm's latest flagship chip. The new smartphones also offer 40 per cent more ray-tracing for improved in-game visuals. Additionally, there is a new internal design to improve thermal management.

Advanced features: The Galaxy S25 series offers several advanced features such as "ProScaler" that leverages on-device AI processing to upscale visuals by up to 40 per cent on the Galaxy S25 series smartphones. The smartphones also feature an "Audio Eraser" tool for eliminating unwanted noise from recorded videos. The feature also lets users isolate categories of sounds including voice, music, wind and more.

New Camera features: 10-bit HDR recording is now applied by default on the Galaxy S25 series, offering richer colour expression compared to 8-bit. The new smartphones also introduce depth-of-field control with the Virtual Aperture feature. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 series adds the ability to shoot Log videos for more control while editing. Other notable features include new personalised filters for adding film-like aesthetics to images and videos.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra-

Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Rear camera: 200MP primary (OIS), 50MP Ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (5x), 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: Up to 65% charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support

OS: Android 15-based One UI 7

Protection: Corning Gorilla Armor 2, IP68

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus-

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS), 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 4900mAh

Charging: Up to 65% charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support

OS: Android 15-based One UI 7

Protection: IP68

Samsung Galaxy S25-

Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS), 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 4000mAh

Charging: Up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W adapter and 3A USB-C cable, wireless charging support

OS: Android 15-based One UI 7

Protection: IP68

Galaxy S25 Edge

Towards the end of the Galaxy Unpacked Event, Samsung briefly showcased a new "Galaxy S25 Edge" model. While the company did not provide any detail about this upcoming model, the preview suggested that the Galaxy S25 Edge will likely be significantly thinner than the rest of the models in the series. Another significant change is a redesigned rear camera module at the back which encompasses a vertically stacked dual-camera set-up.