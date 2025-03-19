Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung may include FE model in 2025's foldable smartphone lineup: Details

Samsung may include FE model in 2025's foldable smartphone lineup: Details

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July, however, the fan-edition, Galaxy Z Flip FE may take a few more months to see the light of the day

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
Samsung is expected to launch a Fan Edition (FE) model for its foldable smartphone line-up this year. Apart from the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 smartphones, the South Korean technology giant may launch a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE model. However, it is likely that the budget alternative to the flagship flip-style foldable model will launch later than the rest of the series, according to 9To5Google's report.
 
Samsung has an annual release cycle for a budget FE model of its flagship Galaxy S series smartphones and tablets. The company could opt for a similar approach for its foldable line-up, starting this year.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: What to expect
 
According to a report, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to launch a few months after the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The primary reason for the delay is said to be the Exynos 2500 chipset. As per The Bell, Samsung's Exynos division is experiencing development delays with the Exynos 2500, which was initially rumoured to power the Flip 7. Due to these setbacks, Samsung has reportedly decided to exclude the Exynos 2500 from the Flip 7 and instead use it in the FE version, which is expected to be introduced later in the year. This timeline adjustment would allow the company more time to refine the chipset.
 
Based on previous launch cycles, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is likely to take place in July. Given this schedule, the FE variant may be introduced toward the end of the year.
 
As a budget-friendly alternative, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could come with cost-saving measures such as a lower storage variant, reduced RAM, and a smaller cover display compared to the standard model. Additionally, the FE edition may feature a less advanced camera system to maintain a competitive price point.
Topics :SamsungSamsung foldable phoneSamsung Galaxy smartphones

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

