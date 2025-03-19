Home / Technology / Tech News / iQOO Neo 10R smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details here

Consumers purchasing the iQOO Neo 10R will get a discount of Rs 2,000 if they opt to pay from select cards of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
The iQOO Neo 10R, which was launched on March 11, is now available for purchase in India. The iQOO Neo 10R is available for purchase through iQOO India e-store and e-commerce platform Amazon. The Chinese smartphone brand is offering bank discounts and trade-in deals as part of the introductory offer. Here are the details:
 
iQOO Neo 10R: Price and variants
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 26,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 28,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,999
  • Colours: MoonKnight Titanium and Raging Blue
iQOO Neo 10R: Introductory offers
 
iQOO has announced that the Neo 10R will be available with a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on select cards from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI. 
 
Additionally, customers can avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000 on trade-in deals while purchasing the smartphone. 
iQOO Neo 10R: Details
 
The iQOO Neo 10R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, built on a 4nm TSMC process, and paired with an Adreno 735 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offers a maximum of 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and HDR10+ certification. Keeping it running is a 6,400mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.
 
For photography, the iQOO Neo 10R sports a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, a 32MP camera takes care of selfies. Connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and a USB Type-C port. The device also comes with an optical fingerprint scanner and an IP65-rated build for added durability.  ALSO READ | Realme P3 Ultra to be launched on March 19: Where to watch, what to expect
 
iQOO Neo 10R: Specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, 4,500 nits peak brightness, IP65-rated water and dust resistance, and HDR10+ certified
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (4nm TSMC)
  • GPU: Adreno 735
  • RAM: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 3.1
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor + 8MP ultra-wide lens
  • Front Camera: 32MP CMOS sensor
  • Battery: 6,400mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired fast charging
  • OS: Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15
First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

