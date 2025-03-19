iQOO Neo 10R smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details here

The iQOO Neo 10R, which was launched on March 11, is now available for purchase in India. The iQOO Neo 10R is available for purchase through iQOO India e-store and e-commerce platform Amazon. The Chinese smartphone brand is offering bank discounts and trade-in deals as part of the introductory offer. Here are the details:

iQOO Neo 10R: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 26,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 28,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,999

Colours: MoonKnight Titanium and Raging Blue

iQOO Neo 10R: Introductory offers

iQOO has announced that the Neo 10R will be available with a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on select cards from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI.

Additionally, customers can avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000 on trade-in deals while purchasing the smartphone.

iQOO Neo 10R: Details

The iQOO Neo 10R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, built on a 4nm TSMC process, and paired with an Adreno 735 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offers a maximum of 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and HDR10+ certification. Keeping it running is a 6,400mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

ALSO READ | Realme P3 Ultra to be launched on March 19: Where to watch, what to expect For photography, the iQOO Neo 10R sports a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, a 32MP camera takes care of selfies. Connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and a USB Type-C port. The device also comes with an optical fingerprint scanner and an IP65-rated build for added durability.

iQOO Neo 10R: Specifications