Xiaomi 15 series available for pre-booking in India: Pricing, offers, more

Xiaomi has opened pre-orders for its latest flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, in India. Customers who pre-book these devices can avail bank discounts, while those purchasing the Ultra model will receive the Photography Kit Legend Edition at no extra cost. Retail availability for both Xiaomi 15 series smartphones starts April 3.

Both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon eight Elite chipset and feature a camera system co-engineered with Leica. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a 3200x1440 resolution, while the standard Xiaomi 15 features a 6.36-inch OLED display with a 2670x1200 resolution. Both models support LTPO technology, allowing dynamic refresh rates up to 120Hz.

For battery and charging, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra houses a 5410mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless charging, while the base model packs a 5240mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 15 series: Price and variants

Xiaomi 15-

12GB RAM +512GB storage: Rs 64,999

Colours: Black, Green, White

Xiaomi 15 Ultra-

16GB RAM+ 512GB storage: Rs 1,09,999

Colours: Silver Chrome

Xiaomi 15 series: Pre-booking details

The Xiaomi 15 and 15 Ultra are available for pre-booking through Xiaomi's official website and e-commerce platform Amazon India. Customers can avail bank discounts during pre-booking:

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Rs 10,000 discount with ICICI Bank cards

Xiaomi 15: Rs 5,000 discount with ICICI Bank cards

Additionally, Xiaomi is bundling the Photography Kit Legend Edition with the Ultra model, while customers pre-booking the Xiaomi 15 will receive the Xiaomi Care Plan at no additional cost.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.73-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 3200x1440 resolution, 3200nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

Storage: 512GB UFS 4.1

Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony LYT-900) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto + 200MP periscope telephoto

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5410mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 80W wireless

OS: Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0

Xiaomi 15: Specifications