Soon, Qualcomm Snapdragon G series will power handheld gaming devices

Qualcomm has announced its lineup of Snapdragon G series gaming platforms, specifically designed to power handheld gaming devices, at the Game Developers Conference on March 18. The new portfolio comprises Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Snapdragon G2 Gen 2, and Snapdragon G1 Gen 2. The Snapdragon G Series allows gamers to choose whether to play cloud, console, Android, or PC games while on the go, said Qualcomm.

Qualcomm announced that starting this quarter, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) including AYANEO, ONEXSUGAR, and Retroid Pocket will have handheld gaming devices powered by Snapdragon G Series platforms.

Qualcomm Snapdragon G Series lineup explained

Snapdragon G3 Gen 3

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 is the first in the Snapdragon G Series to support Lumen, Unreal Engine’s real-time global illumination and reflections system, designed specifically for Android gaming handhelds. The company said that compared to its predecessor, it offers a 30 per cent boost in CPU performance and 28 per cent faster graphics, along with improved power efficiency. With Wi-Fi 7 support, players can experience reduced latency and higher bandwidth for smoother gameplay.

Specifications

8-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU (1 prime, 5 performance, 2 efficiency)

Qualcomm Adreno A32 GPU

Ray Tracing support

Qualcomm FastConnect 7800

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

Up to QHD+ 144Hz display

Snapdragon G2 Gen 2

The Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 is built for high-performance gaming and cloud gaming, supporting 144FPS on dedicated gaming devices. As per Qualcomm, it delivers a significant upgrade over the previous generation , with a 2.3x increase in overall performance and a 3.8x faster GPU. Like the G3 Gen 3, it also includes Wi-Fi 7 support for more stable and high-speed connectivity.

Specifications

8-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU (1 prime, 4 performance, 3 efficiency)

Qualcomm Adreno A22 GPU

Qualcomm FastConnect 7800

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

Up to QHD+ 144Hz display

Snapdragon G1 Gen 2

For cloud gaming, the Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 is claimed to offer a reliable experience with up to 1080p at 120FPS over Wi-Fi. Qualcomm stated that this has been designed for handheld Android gaming devices and it offers an 80 per cent faster CPU and a 25 per cent improved GPU compared to its predecessor, ensuring smooth and responsive gameplay for a wider range of users.

Specifications