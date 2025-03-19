OPPO F29 5G series to debut in India on March 20: Know what to expect

OPPO is set to launch the OPPO F29 5G series in India on March 20 and ahead of the launch the Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer has revealed a few key specifications of the line-up. OPPO F29 5G vanilla variant will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 whereas the OPPO F29 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC.

Here's what consumers can expect from the upcoming smartphone.

OPPO F29 Pro 5G: Details

OPPO reveals that the handset will be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB variants. OPPO F29 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy System-on-Chip (SoC), as per an official press release. An official microsite ofreveals that the handset will be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB variants.

According to the microsite, OPPO F29 Pro 5G will support AI LinkBoost technology and a Hunter Antenna Architecture which is claimed to boost signal strength by around 300 per cent. It has 4x4 MIMO support for B40, B3, and B39 frequency bands.

OPPO F29 Pro 5G has been claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and splash resistance and a 360-degree Armour Body and military-grade MIL-STD-810H-2022 certification. As per the company, the smartphone will support underwater photography. The device will pack a 6,000mAh cell with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.

OPPO F29 5G: Details

The vanilla variant of the OPPO F29 5G series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. An official microsite of the OPPO F29 5G revealed that it will be offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations.

Akin to the OPPO F29 Pro 5G, the vanilla variant will also support AI LinkBoost technology and feature a Hunter Antenna Architecture. It will also have 4x4 MIMO support for B40, B3, and B39 frequency bands.

According to the company, the OPPO F29 5G has been claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and splash resistance and a 360-degree Armour Body and military-grade MIL-STD-810H-2022 certification. OPPO has claimed that the smartphone will support underwater photography. The device will pack a 6,500mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support.