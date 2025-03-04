Samsung has officially showcased the Galaxy S25 Edge at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. First teased during the Galaxy Unpacked event in January, the S25 Edge is an ultra-thin smartphone expected to be significantly slimmer than other models in the Galaxy S25 series. While Samsung has not disclosed a launch date, the device is anticipated to arrive in the coming months.

Samsung also presented its first Android XR platform-based extended reality headset, named "Project Moohan." Alongside the Galaxy S25 Edge,also presented its first Android XR platform-based extended reality headset, named "Project Moohan."

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge in April 2025, with a potential unveiling event on April 16, according to South Korean news outlet Seoul Economic Daily. Sales are expected to begin in May.

The Galaxy S25 Edge features a flat-frame design with a frosted glass back panel. It introduces a redesigned rear camera module, with dual sensors stacked on an elevated vertical section, distinguishing it from other S25 models. Reports suggest the device is just 5.84mm thick, making it one of Samsung's slimmest smartphones. To achieve this, the company has likely made trade-offs in battery capacity and camera configuration, also resulting in a lighter design—expected to weigh around 162g.

The S25 Edge is expected to feature a larger display than the standard S25, likely closer to the 6.7-inch screen of the S25 Plus variant. However, it is said to house a 3,900mAh battery, smaller than those in the rest of the series.

For imaging, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 primary sensor, similar to the one used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, unlike other models in the series, it is reportedly limited to a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, omitting a dedicated telephoto camera.