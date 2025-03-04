Apple's 'Visual Intelligence' coming to iPhone 15 Pro models with iOS 18.4

Apple has rolled out the second developer beta for iOS 18.4, introducing enhancements to Apple Intelligence features on supported iPhones. Notably, this update extends Visual Intelligence support to last year's iPhone 15 Pro models. Other updates include new shortcut actions for native apps, additional emojis, and dedicated apps for Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

Also Read: Apple MacBook Air (M4) Last month, the first developer beta of iOS 18.4 introduced localised English (India) support for Apple Intelligence, enabling AI-powered features such as Writing Tools, Image Playground, Genmoji, Visual Intelligence, and the Clean Up tool in Photos for Indian users.

iOS 18.4 developer beta 2: What is new

Visual Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro

The latest iOS 18.4 beta extends Visual Intelligence features to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. Previously available on the iPhone 16 series, this feature allows users to summarise and translate text, detect phone numbers and email addresses, and perform visual searches using Google or OpenAI's ChatGPT. On iPhone 15 Pro models, Visual Intelligence can be accessed via the Action Button.

Changes in Priority Notifications

iOS 18.4 developer beta 2 introduces the ability to select which apps should be included in Priority Notifications. Within the Settings app, users can now view a list of installed apps and choose which ones should be prioritised.

Initially introduced in the first beta, the Priority Notifications feature uses on-device processing to highlight potentially important notifications and sorts them into a dedicated section.

Changes to Control Centre

Apple has added new shortcut buttons in the Control Centre for quick access to Apple Intelligence and Siri features. These include:

Talk to Siri

Type to Siri

Visual Intelligence

Apple Vision Pro apps

The latest beta introduces multiple native apps for Apple's Vision Pro headset:

Apple Vision Pro app – Helps users discover tailored content for the headset and provides useful tips.

Spatial Gallery app – Organises spatial photos, spatial videos, and panoramas for easy access.

Other changes

Other notable changes include new Shortcuts actions for Apple apps including Books, News, Safari, Maps, and more. There are also new emojis such as Fingerprint, Leafless tree, Harp, Shovel, and more.