TurboML plans to initiate $12 million AI foundational model in India

The founders of San Francisco-based TurboML — a real-time machine learning platform — have launched a strategic initiative to bring in artificial intelligence (AI) researchers of Indian origin from across the world to build an AI foundational model based on Indian languages.

Siddharth Bhatia, one of the company’s founders, said they have discussed their plan with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) and recently met Meity Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to explain their effort to build the AI foundational model based on Indian languages for under $12 million within 10 months. The project will be funded by Silicon Valley investors and other global sources.

Bhatia says he is close to bringing in Indian experts from teams that have led models like ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google’s Gemini, and Meta’s Llama, as well as contributors to the original Transformers paper. The model being contemplated is a for-profit entity so that it can reinvest in further development. Says Bhatia: “After a detailed analysis, we have arrived at an investment requirement of $11.5 million — which will include building it in two phases and covering the cost of processing on graphics processing unit (GPU), training and retraining datasets, and hiring people. We will undertake most of the work in India and could do it with a core team of around 30. It will take us 10 months to complete.” He did not rule out the possibility of government assistance to support their efforts.

Bhatia says the investment cost accounts for the current commercial rate for one hour of GPU usage, though this could decrease under the Meity subsidy scheme to $1 per hour. He notes that with the launch of DeepSeek from China, many researchers are now developing innovative ways to build AI models at low cost, unlike the billions of dollars spent by ChatGPT and others. He also highlights that the main challenge in building foundational models in India is the lack of internet-scale data, unlike in the US or China, combined with immense linguistic diversity. Says Bhatia: “Even the English we speak is interspersed with Hindi, which is a common conversational style in other languages as well. This requires code-switching between languages and dialects.”