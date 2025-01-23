Samsung previews ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone: Here's how it looks

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge model is under development. At its Galaxy Unpacked event held on January 22, Samsung previewed the ultra-slim model which will likely be significantly thinner compared to other models in the Galaxy S25 series. While the company has not shared details, the first-look video suggested changes in the internal design to achieve this form factor and a fresh look on the outside. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch later this year, likely in the second half of 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect

Samsung reportedly showcased a physical model of the Galaxy S25 Edge at the Galaxy Unpacked event in the US. According to The Verge, the device appeared to feature an ultra-thin profile from the side, significantly slimmer than the new Galaxy S25 model which measures 7.2mm at its thinnest point. As per reports, the upcoming Edge model measures 6.4mm in thickness, which may go up to 8.3mm when taking the camera bump into account.

As for the design of the smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge features a flat-frame design with rounded corners, similar to the rest of the Galaxy S25 series models. However, the biggest difference is the redesigned rear camera module which appears to have a Galaxy Z Fold 6-like elevated platform. The device showcased also had a vertically-stacked dual-camera set-up at the back with an LED Flash below.

The exact specifications of these camera sensors are not known. However, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a 200MP primary camera, similar to the Ultra model. The second sensor could be the new 50MP ultra-wide camera from the Galaxy S25 Ultra or a 50MP telephoto. If it is the latter, the Galaxy S25 Edge could come equipped with Samsung's ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) technology, which positions the lenses in front of the prism instead of behind it. This design of a telephoto camera enables long-range optical zoom capabilities, while maintaining a compact design.

On the performance front, the Galaxy S25 Edge could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite chip coupled with 12GB RAM, similar to other Galaxy S25 series models.