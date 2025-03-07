Samsung rolls out One UI 7 Beta for Galaxy Z Fold 6: How to sign up

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 15-based One UI 7 beta for Galaxy Z Fold 6 users, introducing AI-powered features like multimodal Drawing Assist for image generation, live Call Transcripts and more. The update also brings visual upgrades such as the Now Bar on the lock screen, a redesigned camera interface, and refreshed icons.

The One UI 7 beta is gradually rolling out across India, South Korea, the US, and the UK. Starting March 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 users in these regions have started receiving access to the latest Galaxy AI features and One UI 7. Later this month, the beta will expand to more models, including the Galaxy S23 series, Tab S10 series, and Galaxy A55. Meanwhile, Samsung's recently launched Galaxy A series smartphones, including the Galaxy A56, A36, and A26, as well as M-series models like the Galaxy M06 and M16, come with One UI 7 pre-installed, albeit with a limited selection of Galaxy AI features.

The stable version of One UI 7 will be rolled out by the end of April for eligible Samsung devices.

How to sign up and install

Log in with a Samsung account.

Open the Samsung Members app.

Tap on the "Notices" icon.

Select "Registration for One UI 7 Beta Programme."

Tap the "Join Now" image.

Agree to the terms by selecting Enroll and then Agree.

Once enrolled, go to Settings > Software Update > Download and install.

Reboot the device if it does not do so automatically.

What is new with One UI 7

Samsung said that One UI 7 is its first AI-powered platform, designed to deliver a more intuitive and personalised mobile experience. The update enhances usability by integrating advanced AI with multimodal capabilities.

Beyond visual refinements like the Now Bar on the lock screen, a revamped camera interface, updated app icons, and live notifications, One UI 7 brings new Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S25 series, including: