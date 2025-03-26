Sony rolls out updates for PS5 and PS4: Check new features and enhancements

Sony has rolled out fresh system updates for both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, focusing on enhancing user experience, improving system stability, and fine-tuning a few existing features. While the PS5 update is more extensive, the PS4 also gets a minor upgrade as part of Sony’s continued support for its older consoles.

PS5 Update: What’s new

The latest PS5 firmware update, version 25.02-11.00.00, comes in at 1.3GB and introduces several notable changes. One of the key updates is a better way to view in-game activities. Details are now fully visible on activity cards, although potential spoilers remain hidden to avoid disrupting the gameplay experience.

Support for Unicode 16.0 emojis has also been added, expanding the range of emoticons that can be used in messages. Parental controls have been adjusted as well — when the restriction level is set to “Late Teens or Older,” communication and user-generated content are now automatically set to “Restrict” by default. However, users who had already configured these settings will not see any changes, and their preferences will appear under “Customise.”

Beyond these feature updates, the patch also includes the usual system performance and stability improvements, along with minor refinements to the messages and usability on certain screens.

PS4 Update: What’s new

The PlayStation 4 also received a system software update, version 12.50. Though much smaller in scope, it brings a similar improvement to on-screen messages and usability, ensuring a smoother user interface.

Sony’s continued support for older consoles is notable, especially as the company has even pushed updates for the PlayStation 3, which is nearing its 20-year anniversary. The latest updates reflect Sony’s ongoing commitment to refining the PlayStation experience across generations.