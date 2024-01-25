Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung ties up with Blinkit to deliver Galaxy S24 series in select cities

Samsung ties up with Blinkit to deliver Galaxy S24 series in select cities

Customers can avail discounts up to Rs 5,000 when ordering Galaxy S24 series smartphone on Blinkit using HDFC Bank credit card

Samsung Galaxy S24 series
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 12:42 PM IST
Samsung India has announced that it will be working with quick-commerce platform Blinkit to deliver its latest flagship Galaxy S23 series smartphones to customers in select cities. Customers in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai can order Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus and vanilla Galaxy S24 from Blinkit, which assures delivery in less than 10 minutes at the doorstep. The company said the tie-up with Blinkit will allow it to meet the extensive demand for the Galaxy S24 series. Recently, Samsung announced that it had received over 250,000 pre-bookings for the Galaxy S24 series in the first three days.

Similar to the introductory offers on other platforms, customers can avail discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on Blinkit using HDFC Bank credit card.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: India pricing

  • 2GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 129,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,999
  • 12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 159,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: India pricing

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 99,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 109,999

Samsung Galaxy S24: India pricing

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 79,999
  • 8GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 89,999
Also Read: Samsung's affordable foldable smartphone could be in the works: Report

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB
  • Rear Camera: 200MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 50MP telephoto 5x (OIS) + 10MP telephoto 3x (OIS)
  • Front Camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Construction: Titanium frame
  • Protection: Gorilla Glass Armor, IP68
  • Weight: 232g
  • Thickness: 8.6mm
  • Colours: Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black
  • Samsung online store exclusive colours: Titanium Blue, Titanium Green and Titanium Orange

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster
  • Processor: Exynos 2400
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB and 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 10MP telephoto 3x
  • Front Camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 4,900 mAh
  • Construction: Aluminum Armor frame
  • Protection: IP68
  • Weight: 196g
  • Thickness: 7.7mm
  • Colours: Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours
  • Samsung online store exclusive colours: Sapphire Blue and Jade Green

Samsung Galaxy S24: Specifications

  • Display: 6.2-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster
  • Processor: Exynos 2400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 10MP telephoto 3x
  • Front Camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 4,000 mAh
  • Construction: Aluminum Armor frame
  • Protection: IP68
  • Weight: 167g
  • Thickness: 7.6mm
  • Colours: Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black
  • Samsung online store exclusive colours: Sapphire Blue and Jade Green

Topics :SamsungSamsung GalaxySamsung India

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

