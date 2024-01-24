Sensex (    %)
                        
Samsung's affordable foldable smartphone could be in the works: Report

Samsung is considering launching an affordable foldable alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is expected to be unveiled in the second half of 2024, according to a news report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Representative Image: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Samsung is reportedly working on an affordable foldable device, which would likely arrive with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch. Citing the South Korea’s The Elec, Android Authority in its news article reported that Samsung is considering introducing a more affordable variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to increase its presence in the foldable market.
According to the report, Samsung is aiming to reduce the thickness of its foldable devices to compete against Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, HONOR and OPPO that offer cheaper foldables in the Chinese market. For its clamshell foldable, Z flip series, the company is not planning any entry-level device as Samsung considers the Flip series to be relatively more established.
The report stated that the company may rethink about launching an affordable foldable smartphone this year due to the uncertainty in the smartphone market. Samsung, reportedly, believes that if the trend of increase in demand for premium smartphones continues this year, an affordable version of its book-style foldable will further affect the sales of its other entry-level devices and vice versa.
Last year, Vice President of Mobile Product Marketing at Samsung, Drew Blackard, said that the prices of Samsung’s foldable smartphone would come down eventually. He also said that the company is currently more focused on product refinement than affordability.

Samsung Samsung foldable phone Samsung Galaxy smartphones Foldable devices

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

