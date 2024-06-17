Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Chrome is introducing 'Listen to this page' for Android: Know more

Google Chrome is introducing 'Listen to this page' for Android: Know more

The feature is reportedly launching server-side with Chrome 125 and will let you listen to the content of the web page in the background.

Google Chrome
Google Chrome Logo
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 12:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chrome for Android has been testing its own text-to-speech (TTS) capability for the last few months, and the "Listen to this page" feature is reportedly being rolled out server-side with Chrome 125. According to 9To5Google, the feature is not accessible to all and is expected to be released to more users in the coming days.

The TTS can be utilised on web pages that have a lot of text and when the user wants the content to be read. To use the “Listen to this page” feature, users have to tap the three-dot menu at the top right corner of Chrome for Android. This will display a drop-down menu, and between Translate and Add to Home Screen, users will be shown the option to listen to the page.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


On tapping the option, an audio player will be shown at the bottom of the page with a play/pause button, indicating how much of the audio has been listened to. A button to close the audio player is also present. The audio player will display the name of the page and the site. On tapping the audio mini-player, you can choose to rewind or forward the audio by 10 seconds or change the playback speed. You will also have the option to change the voice and turn on or off “Highlight text & auto scroll.” The options for voice change available are:

Ruby: Mid-pitch, Warm
River: Mid-pitch, Calm
Field: Low-pitch, Bright
Moss: Low-pitch, Peaceful
The playback will continue even after you open other web pages or lock your device, but if you exit the Chrome browser, the TTS will stop. When you relaunch the mini-player, it will start from where you left off.

Users can also add a shortcut in the Toolbar that is next to Omnibox. To do that, go to Settings, scroll to Advanced, and then select Toolbar shortcut. This will allow users to play audio with one tap and is also available in Chrome Custom Tabs.

Also Read

AstraZeneca's Covishield causes rare blood clot disorder TTS: What is it?

Google Chrome now shows search suggestions even if you are on poor internet

Android 15 now available in developers preview: What is new in Google's OS?

WhatsApp: How-to format text, create bulleted list, use block quote in chat

AstraZeneca admits its Covishield vaccine may lead to rare side effect

Apple Intelligence gradual rollout to push AI-backed Siri for 2025: Report

Global audiences suspicious of AI-powered newsrooms, misinformation

Artificial intelligence to power 20% PC market by end of FY25: Lenovo

Apple, Meta platforms likely to face charges for violating EU digital law

Tech wrap Jun 14: Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, WhatsApp Calling Update and more

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Google ChromeAndroidTechnology

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story