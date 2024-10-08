Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Galaxy A16 is first budget smartphone model from Samsung to come with six-year software support commitment, only a year less compared to its flagship models

Samsung Galaxy A16
Samsung Galaxy A16 (Image: Samsung Netherlands)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 11:52 AM IST
South Korean electronics maker Samsung has launched the Galaxy A16 5G smartphone in select regions. The budget smartphone is eligible for six generations of operating system upgrades and six years of security updates, according to Samsung Netherlands website where the phone is now available. This is just one generation of support less than what Samsung provides for its flagship Galaxy S24 series and Google's Pixel devices.

With six generations of OS support, the Galaxy A16 5G surpasses other Galaxy A-series smartphones, including the expensive Galaxy A35 and A55 models, which get up to four years of software support. However, Samsung states on its product listing page for the Galaxy A16 that “the OS upgrade and security update policies as described above are subject to change.”

The smartphone is currently available only in select markets, including the Netherlands and France, starting at 229 euros. The Galaxy A16 5G is expected to launch in India in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: Details

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sports a 6.7-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED display of a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a triple-camera setup at the back, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery.
The smartphone is listed with Exynos 1330 processor on the Samsung’s Netherlands website, but is said to also been offered with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 in select regions – according to GSMArena.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch, Super AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Exynos 1330/ MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Thickness: 7.9mm
  • Weight: 200g
First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

