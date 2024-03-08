Samsung to launch Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 on March 11: Expected price, specs

Samsung is gearing up to launch two smartphones in its premiere Galaxy A-series on March 11. These two are now confirmed to be the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35. Moreover, key details of both the smartphones are now available since both were briefly available for purchase in Germany ahead of the launch. But before we dig in to speculated details, here is what Samsung has officially confirmed about its upcoming A-series smartphones without naming the exact models:

Samsung in a press note said that the smartphones will come with flagship features, premium design and powerful processors, ensuring a premium experience for the users. On design, Samsung said, the two Galaxy A series smartphones will feature flagship-inspired design, built with premium materials. Both the smartphones will come with IP67 rating for spill resistance and will be protected by a stronger Gorilla Glass compared to last year’s Gorilla Glass 5.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

About cameras, Samsung said, both the Galaxy A series smartphones will feature an advanced camera for nightography. Samsung has committed four OS updates and five years of security updates to the upcoming smartphones.

Now, let us dig in and look at speculated details:

Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35: Expected variants and pricing

Android Authority has reported that the Samsung Galaxy A55 would feature 8GB RAM across all models, with 128GB and 256GB storage options. The affordable Galaxy A35 smartphone would be offered in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. The Galaxy A55 and A35 smartphones would start at 479 euros and 379 euros, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A55: Expected specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A55 smartphone would likely be powered by the Exynos 1480 processor, which is based on a 4nm architecture. The processor is also expected to incorporate AMD graphics. On the imaging front, the smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera (1/1.56-inch), a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone is expected to sport a 32MP shooter in a punch-hole design.

Display: 6.5-inch fullHD AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Exynos 1480

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB and 256GB

Camera: 50MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 5000mAh

OS: OneUI 6 based on Android 14

Samsung Galaxy A35: Expected specifications

The Galaxy A35 smartphone is expected to be powered by the Exynos 1380 chip, which currently powers the Galaxy A54 smartphone. In the camera department, the smartphone might get a 50MP primary sensor (1/1.96-inch), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front it would sport a 13MP selfie camera.