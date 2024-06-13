Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung to unveil next-gen wearables and foldable devices on Jul 10: Report

Samsung to unveil next-gen wearables and foldable devices on Jul 10: Report

Next Galaxy Unpacked in anticipated to be packed with announcements related to Ring, Watches, wireless earbuds, but most importantly AI-powered foldable devices in Z Fold and Z Flip lines

Galaxy Unpacked
Representative Image
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 3:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung has reportedly confirmed its upcoming devices in wearables and foldable category. According to a report by 9To5Google, Samsung in its Members app for Galaxy devices has added support for Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Buds 3, Buds 3 Pro, and Galaxy Ring. As per the report, within the Galaxy Members app, the South Korean technology giant has mentioned these devices and provided an option to select whether users are facing any issues with either of these devices.

This is the first time Samsung has mentioned the Galaxy Watch 7 series and Galaxy Buds 3 series, while the Galaxy Ring has already been showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year. Intentional or not, mentioning these devices with their names on an official Samsung app suggests that these devices will be officially unveiled soon, supposedly at the Galaxy Unpacked event which is likely scheduled for July 10.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Although Samsung has mentioned the upcoming Galaxy Watch Series, Galaxy Buds series and the Galaxy Ring, the options do not offer any additional details about the specification of these devices.

Earlier this month, Samsung also acknowledged the existence of foldable devices for 2024. In a blog posted on Samsung official newsroom, Samsung’s EVP and head of Mobile research and development, Won-Joon Choi, said that the company will “further optimise the Galaxy AI experience for the upcoming foldable devices.” According to media reports Samsung briefly posted an ad for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 on its website in Kazakhstan as well and took it down shortly after.

It is likely that Samsung at its Galaxy Unpacked event will unveil a suite of new hardware including next generation Galaxy Fold and Flip phones.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Where to watch livestream and what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on January 17: Event details and what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Ring will feature 'leading sensors and technologies': Report

Samsung to debut Galaxy Ring alongside Galaxy Z foldables in July: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring detail appear on FCC listing: Report

Google introduces reverse phone number search on Phone app for Pixel phones

Microsoft President Smith to testify before House panel on security lapses

Samsung chief Lee discusses cooperation with Meta, Amazon & Qualcomm CEOs

Samsung integrates Paytm into Wallet app, introduces referral programme

OPPO F27 Pro Plus launched at Rs 27,999 onwards: Know specs, features, more

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SamsungSamsung foldable phoneSamsung GalaxySmart watch

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story